Mirage OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Asif Ali And Aparna Balamurali Movie

Mirage OTT Release: Mirage, a Malayalam crime thriller, has attracted attention among moviegoers since its theatrical release on 19 September 2025. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, who co-wrote the screenplay with Srinivasan Abrol based on a story by Aparna R. Tarakad, the film stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The movie was produced under the banners of Naad Studios and E4 Experiments, in association with Seven 1 Seven Productions and Bedtime Stories, with Vishnu Shyam composing the soundtrack.

The film centers on Abhirami, whose life is disrupted when her fiancé, Kiran, disappears under mysterious circumstances connected to a financial consultancy. As she seeks answers, she teams up with Aswin, an online investigative journalist. Together, they follow leads involving secret documents, hidden connections, and ambiguous motives. As their investigation progresses, they discover aspects of Kiran's life that were previously unknown, while powerful forces appear intent on keeping the truth concealed. The plot revolves around their attempts to navigate shifting alliances and unravel layers of deception to distinguish reality from illusion.

After Theatrical Run, Mirage Moves Toward Digital Release

While the film had its theatrical run, it received mixed reactions, and it is now preparing for its digital release. Mirage will be available for streaming on SonyLIV starting 20 October 2025. Ahead of the OTT release, SonyLIV has released the official trailer, offering a glimpse of the investigative twists that drive the story.

The production team behind Mirage includes Satheesh Kurup as director of photography, Vinayakh handling editing, and Prasanth Madhav as the production designer. The film's technical crew also features Linta Jeethu for costume design, Amal Chandran on makeup, Tony Magmyth supervising VFX, and Sinoy Joseph managing sound design. Executive production credits go to Katina Jeethu, with Nandhu Gopalakrishnan in charge of stills and Yellowtooths handling publicity design.

With the film now moving to the OTT space, audiences who missed the theatrical release have the opportunity to watch the crime thriller from the convenience of their homes.