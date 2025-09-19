Mirage X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Asif Ali And Aparna Balamurali Starrer Crime Thriller Film

Mirage X Review: The Malayalam crime thriller Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, opened in theaters on September 19, 2025. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, who co-wrote the screenplay with Srinivasan Abrol from a story by Aparna R. Tarakad, the film follows a narrative centered on a mysterious disappearance and the investigation that follows.

In the story, Abhirami embarks on a determined search for her fiancé, Kiran, who has vanished under unexplained circumstances. Along the way, she teams up with investigative journalist Aswin, and their joint pursuit uncovers a web of hidden secrets that challenge their understanding of the people and events around them. The film follows a crime thriller format, emphasizing investigative twists and character-driven suspense.

Supporting the leads are Arjun Syam Gopan, Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, Hannah Reji Koshy, Sampath Raj, and Saravanan, who contribute to the unfolding mystery. The project is produced jointly by Naad Studios and E4 Experiments in association with Seven 1 Seven Productions and Bedtime Stories, with Mukesh R. Mehta, C V Sarathi, and Jatin M Sethi listed as producers. Vishnu Shyam composed the soundtrack, while Satheesh Kurup handled cinematography, and Vinayakh took care of editing.

Technical Team

The film's production involved a team of technicians managing various aspects of the project. Prasanth Madhav worked on production design, Linta Jeethu handled costumes, and Amal Chandran oversaw makeup. Tony Magmyth supervised VFX, while Liju Prabhakar managed digital intermediate (DI) work. Sound design was carried out by Sinoy Joseph, and publicity design was credited to Yellowtooths. Nandhu Gopalakrishnan contributed still photography, while Vinayak Sasikumar provided lyrics for the soundtrack.

Audience Response

Since its release, audiences have shared reactions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). While comprehensive critical reviews are yet to be published, early posts give a sense of how viewers are engaging with the film. Early audience reactions on X are highlighted below.

Mirage joins the slate of Malayalam crime thrillers released in 2025, contributing to the genre's ongoing presence in the regional cinema landscape. As screenings continue, more detailed audience and critical feedback is expected, which will help shape the film's perception in the coming days.