71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award For His Enduring Impact On Cinema

Mohanlal Honored With Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Renowned actor, director, and producer Mohanlal was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023 during the 71st National Film Awards, recognizing his long-standing contributions to Indian cinema. The award, considered the highest honor in the Indian film industry, was presented at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. The presentation was made by President Draupadi Murmu.

Mohanlal was welcomed on stage with a standing ovation. His wife, Suchitra, was present at the ceremony. At the event, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Secretary Sanjay Jaju referred to Mohanlal as "Lalettan" while addressing the audience. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw also spoke about the actor, highlighting his career in Indian cinema.

Following the award presentation, Mohanlal's cinematic journey was showcased on screen. While accepting the award, he described cinema as "the pulse of my soul."

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced on September 20 that Mohanlal would be the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In its official statement, the ministry said, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

The announcement also noted the actor's impact on multiple generations of cinema viewers. Mohanlal's contribution spans decades, and he has been involved in various roles as an actor, director, and producer in Indian cinema.

Second Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Malayalam Cinema

This award marks the second time a Malayalam filmmaker has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The first was director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who was honored in 2004. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is presented annually to recognize outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

Mohanlal's recognition this year further underscores his longstanding presence and influence in the Indian film industry, reflecting a career that continues to engage audiences across the country.