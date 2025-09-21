Mohanlal Responds To RGV's Comment; Reflects On Dadasaheb Phalke Award & Shares Drishyam 3 Update

Mohanlal On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award: After a gap of twenty-one years, Malayalam cinema has received one of its highest honours through veteran actor Mohanlal. The actor has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the Government of India confirmed this through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award recognises Mohanlal's longstanding contribution to Indian cinema and follows in the footsteps of other cinematic legends such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who had previously received recognition for excellence in direction.

During a press interaction, Mohanlal spoke candidly about receiving the award. He described it as the largest honour of his 48-year-long film career and expressed gratitude towards the jury, the Government of India, and the Malayalam film industry that shaped his journey. "I thank the jury, the Government of India, Malayalam cinema that has made me who I am, my colleagues, those working now, and those who will work in the future. I am walking the path laid by many great legends before me; I share this with my family, my audience, and all those who love me," he said. He added that the recognition reflects the collective effort of everyone involved in cinema and dedicated the award to the legacy, artistry, and enduring spirit of Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal also paid tribute to collaborators from his career who are no longer with him.

Mohanlal Opens Up on RGV's Comment

When asked about a social media post by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in response to the award, Mohanlal shared his perspective. RGV had written on X that "Dadasaheb Phalke should be given the MOHANLAL AWARD." Replying, Mohanlal said, "He is someone who often makes good jokes. He said it in a humorous way. I share a good friendship with him. I have acted in his cult film 'Company.' Since then, he has been a person of humor, especially black humor. Ram Gopal Varma expressed it in his own way, different from others. I don't think he meant it seriously."

Drishyam 3 Update

In addition to the award discussion, Mohanlal shared an update on his upcoming projects, confirming that shooting for Drishyam 3 will begin tomorrow, 22 September 2025.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be formally presented to Mohanlal at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on 23 September 2025. The recognition highlights the actor's versatility, dedication, and enduring influence on Indian cinema, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious career.