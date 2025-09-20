Mohanlal To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award At 71st National Film Awards For Iconic Contribution

Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award: The Government of India has announced veteran actor Mohanlal as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the country's highest honour in cinema. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed the decision, stating that the award was finalized on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

"On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023," the Ministry said in its statement, highlighting that "Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations" and that the legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his "iconic contribution to Indian cinema."

Fondly known as The Complete Actor, Mohanlal has been recognised for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema over a career spanning more than four decades. The Ministry further added, "His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history."

The award will be presented during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held on September 23, 2025. Mohanlal, a two-time National Award-winner for Best Actor, has delivered memorable performances not only in Malayalam cinema but also in several other Indian languages. Over his illustrious career, he has been recognised with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, India's fourth and third highest civilian awards. In 2009, he became the first actor in India to receive the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

PM Modi Congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Celebrating Mohanlal's remarkable achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, praising him as "a symbol of talent and versatility" whose decades-long artistic journey across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema has been a true inspiration. Modi extended his congratulations on Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, wishing that his achievements continue to inspire future generations.

Mammootty Shares Heartfelt Wishes for Mohanlal

Legendary actor Mammootty also shared his heartfelt wishes, calling Mohanlal "more than a colleague, a brother, and an artist" and adding that the award is a recognition not just for an actor but for "a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema," expressing pride in his friend's well-deserved honour.

Instituted in 1969, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is regarded as the pinnacle of recognition in Indian film, honouring individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the growth and development of Indian cinema. With this honour, Mohanlal joins the esteemed league of legends whose work has shaped and enriched the nation's cinematic legacy.