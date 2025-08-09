Nadikar Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Tovino Thomas And Soubin Shahir Movie Online

Nadikar Now On OTT: The Malayalam film Nadikar has made its digital debut and is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Saina Play starting August 8, 2025. Fans can watch the film in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, broadening its accessibility to a wider audience.

Directed by Lal Jr. and penned by Suvin S. Somasekharan, Nadikar is a comedy-drama centered on the life of David Padikkal, a fading Malayalam superstar trying to regain his footing after a series of professional failures and personal controversies. The movie delves into the struggles of an actor navigating the complexities of fame, image, and redemption.

Nadikar: A Story Exploring a Fading Star's Career Struggle

The narrative follows David's journey as he deals with the pressures of reviving his career. With the help of his loyal manager and driver, David faces the consequences of his past reckless behavior. To improve his craft, he reluctantly agrees to work with an acting coach named Bala, which brings tension and self-discovery. The film portrays the emotional toll behind the public persona, showing moments of regret, strained relationships, and unexpected challenges on film sets.

The movie features a strong cast, including Tovino Thomas as David, alongside Soubin Shahir, Divya Pillai, Bhavana, Balu Varghese, and Suresh Krishna. The music and original score are composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, contributing to the film's mood and storytelling.

Nadikar was produced jointly by Godspeed Cinema and Mythri Movie Makers, with producers Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, and Anoop Venugopal overseeing the project. The film was originally released in theaters on May 3, 2024, and has since moved to digital streaming.

Technically, the film features cinematography by Alby and editing by Ratheesh Raj. Other key crew members include production designer Prasanth Madhav, sound designer Arun Varma MPSE, and visual effects by Meraki VFX.

For those interested in Malayalam cinema and films that explore stardom and personal battles, Nadikar is now accessible online through Saina Play, available in four languages to cater to diverse audiences.