Nadikar OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Tovino Thomas' Film Online?

Nadikar OTT Release Date: A lot has changed following the COVID-19 pandemic. While we have become more vigilant about health issues, we have also changed the way we consume entertainment. Films were only slated to arrive in the cinema halls as it was the most popular form of entertainment before the lockdown. However, now, we eagerly wait for movies to release on OTT platforms, so that we can watch in the comfort of our homes.

Movies usually premiere on streaming platforms after the theatrical window gap is over. While Bollywood films release online after the eight-week window, South films premiere after 4 weeks of theatrical release. Fans have been wondering 'when will Nadikar release on OTT' ever since the comedy drama hit the silver screens last year.

It has been a year since Nadikar released in the cinema halls and turned out to be a box office failure. The film starring Tovino Thomas failed to strike a chord with the audience, generating poor box office numbers.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH NADIKAR ON OTT? RELEASE TIMINGS ARE

While Tovino Thomas played the role of David Padikkal, Divya Pillai was seen as Stella Padikkal. The makers reportedly struggled to find a taker for the digital release. No big OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video or JioHotstar decided to buy the digital rights for the film, delaying its digital premiere.

After months of speculations, it has been finally confirmed that Nadikar will release online. Saina Play has bought the exclusive digital rights of the movie. Wondering when and where to watch Nadikar online? The movie will premiere on Saina Play on Friday (August 8). The official Instagram handle of the streaming platform shared a post to inform the fans about the same.

Nadikar will be available for streaming from midnight (12am) on the app.