Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Kerala Box Office Collection Day 2: Mathew Thomas Starrer Sees Uptick In Earnings

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Box Office Collection: Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, the Malayalam horror comedy directed by Noufal Abdullah in his directorial debut, completed its second day at the Kerala box office with encouraging numbers. Released on October 24, 2025, the film has shown a steady start, with industry tracker AB reporting a Day 2 gross of approximately ₹67 lakh, bringing the two-day cumulative Kerala total to around ₹1.27 crore. Notably, the second-day collections surpassed the first-day earnings, indicating a positive word-of-mouth response in the state.

The film, starring Mathew Thomas in the lead alongside Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Sarath Sabha, and Roshan Shanavas, unfolds in the village of Nellikampoyil, a place steeped in myths and legends. The story follows Shyam, an energetic and charming young man, whose curiosity and sense of adventure lead him and his friends into a series of mysterious and chilling events. As the line between myth and reality blurs, Shyam faces challenges that test his courage and resolve, forming the crux of the horror-comedy narrative.

Box Office Summary - Kerala (Day 1 & 2)

Day 1 (Friday, Oct 24): Approx. ₹60 lakh

Day 2 (Saturday, Oct 25): ₹67 lakh

Two-Day Total: ₹1.27 crore

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is directed by Noufal Abdullah and produced by Abbas Thirunavaya, Sajin Ali, and Hamza Thirunavaya, with co-production handled by Vimal Tk, Kapil Jhaveri, and Gurmeet Singh. The screenplay is credited to Jyothish M and Sunu AV, while music composition is by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair. Cinematography is managed by Abhilash Shankar, with editing also by Noufal Abdullah. Key crew members include executive producer Bijesh Thami, art director Navab Abdullah, costume designer Melwy J, VFX by Pictorialfx, sound design by Vicky, final mix by M R Rajakrishnan, and associate director Philip Francis.

As Nellikkampoyil Night Riders runs through its third day in theaters this Sunday, industry watchers are closely monitoring its performance. How the film fares today and over the coming weekdays will help gauge its overall box office trajectory, especially in a market where word-of-mouth and audience response play a significant role.