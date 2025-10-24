Nellikkampoyil Night Riders X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Mathew Thomas Starrer Movie

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders X Review: Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, the newly released Malayalam horror-comedy directed and edited by Noufal Abdullah, hit theaters on October 24, 2025, marking the filmmaker's directorial debut.

Now that Nellikkampoyil Night Riders has hit theaters, audience reactions are beginning to appear on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). The film had built considerable buzz ahead of its release, and as more viewers attend the early screenings, detailed opinions and reviews are expected to emerge throughout the day and into the weekend. Stay tuned as we update with audience responses from X.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Overview

The film unfolds in the mist-covered village of Nellikampoyil, a place steeped in folklore and unexplained occurrences. The story centers on Shyam, played by Mathew Thomas, a lively and romantic young man whose carefree existence takes an eerie turn when he and his close-knit group of friends encounter disturbing events that blur the line between myth and reality. Their investigation into the village's strange nocturnal happenings forms the crux of the narrative, combining mystery, fear, and moments of levity.

Apart from Mathew Thomas, the ensemble cast includes Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Sarath Sabha, and Roshan Shanavas in key roles. The film has been jointly produced by Abbas Thirunavaya, Sajin Ali, and Hamza Thirunavaya, with Vimal TK, Kapil Jhaveri, and Gurmeet Singh serving as co-producers. The screenplay, written by Jyothish M. and Sunu A.V., incorporates elements of both horror and comedy.

On the technical front, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders features cinematography by Abhilash Shankar and music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S. Nair. The editing was handled by the director himself, while Navab Abdullah oversaw art direction and Melwy J managed costume design.

Wider audience feedback and box office numbers following the opening day are expected to provide a clearer picture of how Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is performing among viewers.