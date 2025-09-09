Nila Nambiar's Lola Cottage Season 1: Where To Watch Alencier Ley Lopez & Blessy Silvaster Starrer Web Series

Nila Nambiar's Lola Cottage: The first season of Lola Cottage, a Malayalam web series featuring actor Alencier Ley Lopez in the lead role, has been released. The series premiered on September 8 on the NMX Series streaming platform. Alongside Alencier, model Blessy Silvaster plays a prominent character, while the direction is handled by model and actress Nila Nambiar.

Filmed in Kuttikkanam, Lola Cottage is positioned as a project that Nambiar has independently backed. She had earlier mentioned that the series was made with her own investment, with the cast, including Alencier, agreeing to take part after reviewing the script. Nambiar, who has been active as both a model and influencer, became a familiar face on social media through her photo shoots, which often attracted viral attention.

Alencier's Perspective on Joining Lola Cottage Cast

The release of the series comes after a period of public debate surrounding Alencier's participation in the project. Earlier this year, when reports first surfaced that the veteran actor would be part of Nila Nambiar's adult-themed web series, segments of social media voiced criticism. Alencier addressed these concerns in an interview with Manorama News published on February 27, 2025. At the time, he clarified his perspective on choosing roles, saying that for him acting was a professional commitment, regardless of whether it was for stage, film, or web. He also noted that his decision to join Lola Cottage was based on his interest in the character he was offered.

Alencier's comments further underlined his view that artistic work should not be confined by the moral judgments imposed by sections of society. He emphasized that his focus was on the craft of performance, and he rejected the notion that an actor should be held accountable for the personal image or background of the creators behind a project.

With Season One now available for streaming on NMX Series, Lola Cottage marks another addition to the growing slate of Malayalam-language web productions. While reactions to the content remain to be seen in the coming days, the project represents a collaboration between an established actor and a director who has moved from modeling and social media into web series.