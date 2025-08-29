Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Collection Day 1 Early Updates: Lokah Gives Tough Fight To Fahadh's Onam Release?

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: The wait is over! One of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2025, 'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira', hit theatres today (August 29) - and it has already started turning heads. Starring the ever-versatile Fahadh Faasil and the charming Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film opened to strong buzz and glowing early reviews, both from critics and fans alike.

Written and directed by Althaf Salim, the Malayalam-language romantic-comedy entertainer is a heartwarmingly hilarious tale that's got fans smiling from ear to ear. Let's take a look at how the film is performing on its opening day amidst other big Onam releases...

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Streaming Platform Updates: Where To Watch After Theatrical Run?

Hitting theatres today with high expectations, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira galloped in with all the charm and color of a full-blown Malayalam romantic comedy, and it's already winning hearts. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Revathi Pillai in the lead, the Malayalam romantic-comedy is more than just a fun title - it's a joyride packed with love, laughter, and lovable madness.

With Fahadh Faasil's surprising rom-com turn, Kalyani Priyadarshan's charm, Revathi Pillai's refreshing debut in Malayalam cinema, and Althaf Salim's clever direction, the film lands exactly where it aimed: right in the hearts of audiences. According to a report by OTTPlay, the post-theatrical digital rights of this Fahadh Faasil starrer have been acquired by Netflix. That means Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira will have its digital premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends (Opening Day)

There's been massive anticipation surrounding this film ever since the first look dropped - and now, with day-one reactions pouring in, it's clear the hype was justified. Audiences are praising the film's sharp writing, natural humor, and the crackling chemistry between the leads.

According to the real-time Sacnilk updates, Fahadh Faasil's Onam release, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, has gotten a decent start at the box office. Today, on its opening day, the film has managed to net around Rs 18 lakhs till 5:00 PM.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Occupancy Day 1

Morning Shows: 13.71%

Afternoon Shows: 14.57%

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Opening Day: Faces Tough Fight From Lokah & Hridayapoorvam

Amidst the positive start, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira has been facing strong competition from Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra and Hridayapoorvam. As per the same trade tracking site, Lokah has already added Rs 1.28 cr today (total - ₹ 3.98 cr), while Hridayapoorvam minted around Rs 63 lakhs (total - ₹ 3.88 cr) today till 5 pm.