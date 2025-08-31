Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Kerala Box Office Collection Day 2: Fahadh Faasil's Film Sees Slow Start

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office Collection: The Malayalam romantic comedy Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Revathi Pillai, has completed its first two days at the Kerala box office, collecting an estimated ₹1.13 crore. According to industry tracker AB George, the film earned around ₹37.5 lakh on its second day, Saturday, 30 August 2025, following its 29 August release.

Produced by Ashiq Usman under the Ashiq Usman Productions banner, the film marks a project written and directed by Althaf Salim. The film's music is composed by Justin Varghese, while cinematography is handled by Jinto George. Editing is managed by Nidhin Raj Arol, and production design is overseen by Ashwini Kale. The technical crew also includes Ouseph John as art director, Mashar Hamsa on costumes, Ronex Xavier handling makeup, and Nixon George in charge of sound design.

Fahadh Faasil's Film Explores a Groom's Unexpected Journey

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira follows the story of Aby, a cheerful groom whose life is unexpectedly altered by his bride's words. He later crosses paths with a stern young woman who seeks his reluctant assistance. As they navigate the challenges in their respective lives, Aby's ex-fiancée reappears, eventually recognizing Aby's deepest dream. The narrative builds toward a resolution where past misunderstandings and new relationships converge, culminating in a revelation that brings Aby personal clarity.

In addition to the lead actors, the film features Lal, Vinay Forrt, and Anuraj O. B. in supporting roles. The production also enlisted Sinoy Joseph for the final sound mix and Remesh C P for color grading. Lyrics for the film's songs are written by Suhail Koya, and visual effects are handled by Studio Digibricks. Central Pictures managed the distribution, while Muzik247 released the music label. Still photography for the project was done by Rohith K Suresh, and design elements were created by Yellowtooths.

While the film recorded modest collections in its first two days, industry watchers are closely monitoring audience reactions on Sunday and beyond to see if it can sustain momentum in the coming days.