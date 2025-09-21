Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Film Online

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Release: The recent Malayalam romantic comedy Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is all set to make its digital debut following its theatrical run. The film, which opened in cinemas on August 29, 2025, will soon be available for streaming. According to industry reports, the movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 26, 2025, giving audiences a chance to catch it from the comfort of their homes.

Directed and written by Althaf Salim, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira features an ensemble cast led by Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Revathi Pillai, with notable performances from Lal, Vinay Forrt, and Suresh Krishna in key roles. The project is backed by Ashiq Usman Productions, with Ashiq Usman serving as producer. Music for the film is composed by Justin Varghese.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Overview

The story follows Aby, a groom whose seemingly perfect wedding day takes an unexpected turn when his bride makes a startling revelation. His journey takes another twist when he crosses paths with a serious-minded young woman who, despite her initial reluctance, seeks his assistance. As Aby helps her navigate her challenges, his former fiancée re-enters the picture, now with a clearer understanding of his true aspirations. Through a series of emotional encounters and self-discovery, Aby ultimately unveils a long-held secret that changes the course of his life and relationships.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts a strong technical team. Jinto George handled cinematography, while Nidhin Raj Arol managed editing duties. Production design was led by Ashwini Kale, with art direction by Ouseph John and costumes by Mashar Hamsa. Sound design was crafted by Nixon George, and final mixing was overseen by Sinoy Joseph.

With its upcoming OTT release, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is expected to reach a wider audience who may have missed its theatrical run. Viewers reportedly can start streaming the film on Netflix starting September 26, marking the next chapter in its journey from the big screen to digital platform.