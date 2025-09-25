Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan's Movie

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Release: The Malayalam romantic comedy Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is set to begin its digital streaming phase following its theatrical run last month.

Written and directed by Althaf Salim, the film was released in cinemas on August 29, 2025. Produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions and Vipin Agnihotri, the movie features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Vinay Forrt, and Suresh Krishna. The music is composed by Justin Varghese, with cinematography by Jinto George and editing by Nidhin Raj Arol.

Storyline and Production Details

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira follows the story of Aby, a cheerful groom whose life takes an unexpected turn after a conversation with his bride. He later encounters a stern young woman who hesitantly seeks his help. As they navigate their respective challenges, Aby's ex-fiancé reappears, allowing him to confront unresolved feelings and ultimately revealing a secret that brings him closure. The narrative combines elements of romance and comedy, presenting the interactions between past and present relationships.

The technical crew behind the film includes Ashwini Kale as production designer, Ouseph John as art director, and Mashar Hamsa handling costumes. Ronex Xavier oversaw makeup, Nixon George managed sound design, and Sinoy Joseph completed the final mix. Color grading was done by Remesh C P, while lyrics for the soundtrack were written by Suhail Koya. VFX work was carried out by Studio Digibricks, and still photography was handled by Rohith K Suresh. Distribution for the theatrical release was managed by Central Pictures, with music available under the Muzik247 label.

OTT Release Details

According to official updates, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira will begin streaming on Netflix starting September 26, 2025. The digital release offers viewers who missed the theatrical screenings a chance to experience the film at home.

As the film becomes accessible on streaming platforms, audiences across regions will have the opportunity to explore its romantic-comedy narrative and ensemble performances. Box office reports during its theatrical run indicated a moderate response, but the Netflix release now allows for broader engagement with the story and characters.