Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira X Review: What Audiences Say About Fahadh Faasil & Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira X Review: The Onam season in Kerala has brought multiple theatrical releases, and among them is Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, which opened in cinemas on August 29, 2025. Written and directed by Althaf Salim, the film is positioned as a romantic comedy featuring Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Revathi Pillai in lead roles.

The release has been closely watched by audiences and industry trackers, as Fahadh Faasil returns to a lighter genre after a string of intense roles in recent years. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), began registering early audience reactions shortly after the morning shows concluded. While full-fledged box office numbers are awaited, first impressions and discussions around the film are steadily appearing online and are expected to increase over the weekend. A few of the initial responses are shared below.

Premise of the Film

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira follows the story of Aby, a cheerful groom whose life takes a turn after an unexpected revelation from his bride. His journey introduces him to a stern young woman who, despite initial reluctance, seeks his help. As their interactions unfold, Aby's past resurfaces when his former fiancée re-enters his life, finally grasping the depth of his true dream. The narrative builds towards a moment where Aby discloses a secret that reshapes his relationships and personal peace.

Cast and Crew

The film brings together a notable ensemble. Alongside Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the cast includes Revathi Pillai, Lal, Vinay Forrt, and Anuraj O. B. The film's music is composed by Justin Varghese, marking another collaboration between him and director Althaf Salim.

Behind the camera, Jinto George handled cinematography, while editing was carried out by Nidhin Raj Arol. The production design was led by Ashwini Kale, with art direction by Ouseph John. Costumes were designed by Mashar Hamsa, and makeup was managed by Ronex Xavier. Sound design was executed by Nixon George, with the final mix completed by Sinoy Joseph.

Production and Distribution

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. Distribution is handled by Central Pictures, ensuring a wide release across Kerala and other key markets. The film's promotional materials, including still photography by Rohith K. Suresh and design work by Yellowtooths, played a role in building anticipation ahead of release.

With the film now in theatres, its performance at the box office will be closely tracked during the holiday weekend. Audience discussions online are expected to shape the conversation around its theatrical run in the coming days.