Onam 2025: Malayalam Movie Releases - A Look At The Films Hitting Theaters This Festival Season

Malayalam Movie Releases, Onam 2025: As Kerala gears up for the vibrant 10-day celebration of Onam, beginning on August 26, 2025, and culminating in Thiruvonam on September 5, the Malayalam film industry is set to offer a diverse slate of theatrical releases to mark the festive occasion. A mix of family dramas, romantic comedies, action thrillers, and even a superhero venture will hit the screens during the season, catering to varied audiences.

Hridayapoorvam

One of the most anticipated releases is Hridayapoorvam, a family drama directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. This marks his reunion with actor Mohanlal after nearly a decade, with their last collaboration being Ennum Eppozhum in 2015. The screenplay is by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Anthikad's son, Akhil Sathyan. Produced under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film features Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, alongside a supporting cast that includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, and Lalu Alex. The film is scheduled to release on August 28.

Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira

Another release on August 28 is Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim. This film features Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Revathi Pillai in prominent roles and is co-written by Anuraj O. B. and Althaf Salim.

Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra

Also hitting the screens on August 28 is Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra, a film directed by Dominic Arun that aims to launch a Malayalam superhero film universe. Produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films banner, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles, with Chandu Salim Kumar and Arun Kurian appearing in supporting roles. There is speculation that Dulquer and Tovino Thomas may make cameo appearances. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi.

Balti

On August 29, two films are lined up. Balti, a sports action thriller, marks the directorial debut of Unni Sivalingam. Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil, the film stars Shane Nigam, Preethi Asrani, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Also releasing on the same day is Maine Pyar Kiya, a romantic comedy directed by Faizal Faziludeen and starring Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan. Set partly in Madurai, the film follows Aryan's search for a woman named Nidhi, leading him into unforeseen circumstances. The technical crew includes Don Paul P (cinematography), Kannan Mohan (editing), Ajmal Hasbulla (music), and Renganaath Ravee (sound design).

With such a wide variety of films arriving in theaters, Onam 2025 promises to be a busy and engaging time for Malayalam cinema audiences. Release dates mentioned are as announced by the makers or based on available reports and may be subject to change.