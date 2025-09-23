Operation Numkhor: Customs Raids At Residences Of Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran And Dulquer Salmaan, Reports

Operation Numkhor: Customs officials have carried out a series of inspections across Kerala as part of a nationwide crackdown under the operation named Numkhor, which, according to Mathrubhumi News, translates to "vehicle" in Bhutanese. The initiative targets the illegal import of luxury vehicles into India via Bhutan, allegedly evading taxes and regulations.

As part of the operation, inspections were reportedly conducted at the homes of prominent Malayalam film actors, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amit Chakkalackal. Asianet News reported that officials visited Prithviraj's residence in Thevara and Dulquer Salmaan's house in Panampilly Nagar. In Prithviraj's case, the team did carry out a search at his Thiruvananthapuram residence also, but no vehicles were present at the premises. Reporter Live added that the inspection of Amit Chakkalakkal's home was also linked to complaints regarding vehicle smuggling from Bhutan.

Luxury vehicle smuggling via Bhutan leads to raids at Kerala locations

The operation has reportedly targeted around 30 locations across Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, extending to car showrooms as well. Customs authorities, in collaboration with the Motor Vehicles Department, are verifying registrations and ownership of vehicles imported from Bhutan. Asianet News noted that vehicles brought into India are initially registered in Himachal Pradesh before being distributed to other states.

Investigations have revealed that 150 vehicles abandoned by the Royal Bhutan Army were illegally brought into India. Reporter Live stated that these included Land Cruisers, Land Rovers, Tata SUVs, and Mahindra-Tata trucks, many registered under the Himachal Pradesh 'HP-52' series. The vehicles were reportedly sold in Bhutan for under ₹5 lakh but fetched prices as high as ₹40 lakh once re-registered and sold in Kerala with 'KL' plates.

As per reports, Customs officials have confirmed that agents operating within India facilitated this process. The ongoing investigation has helped authorities identify the final consumers of the smuggled vehicles, which include film actors, businesspeople, and other high-profile individuals, according to Asianet News.

Operation Numkhor marks one of the largest coordinated efforts by Indian Customs to tackle luxury vehicle smuggling and tax evasion.