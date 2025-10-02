Patriot Teaser X Review: Audience Response To Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil & Kunchacko Boban Starrer

Patriot Teaser X Review: The much-anticipated teaser of Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, has finally been released, drawing immediate attention from viewers. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy, the glimpse has quickly sparked conversation on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

The film brings together Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after a considerable gap, a pairing that has always carried strong interest among Malayalam cinema audiences. According to the production team, some of their combination scenes are scheduled to be shot in Kochi. Mammootty, who had taken a brief break due to health reasons, joined the film's Hyderabad schedule on October 1.

Patriot has already been filmed across several international and domestic locations, including Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Delhi, Sharjah, Kochi, and Ladakh. The current Hyderabad schedule is in progress, while additional filming is planned in Kochi and the United Kingdom before the project heads into post-production.

Patriot Teaser: Audience Reaction

The teaser itself has been received with a range of reactions. Many viewers have noted the scale of the project and the presence of multiple leading stars, while others have shared curiosity about the storyline, which has not yet been revealed in detail. On X, posts from film enthusiasts ranged from highlighting the significance of bringing together such a star lineup to speculating on the film's themes and treatment. Check out some of these reactions below.

Produced by Anto Joseph and K. G. Anil Kumar, with co-producers C. R. Saleem and Subhash George Manuel, Patriot is shaping up as one of the most ambitious Malayalam films in recent years. Mahesh Narayanan, apart from directing, is also handling the editing along with Rahul Radhakrishnan. The technical crew includes cinematographer Manush Nandan, music composer Sushin Shyam, production designers Shajie Naduvil and Jibin Jacob, and sound designer Vishnu Govind.

Stunt sequences are being coordinated by Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Mafia Sasi, and the Riyas-Habib duo, while choreography is overseen by Shobi Paulraj. Costumes are designed by Dhanya Balakrishnan, and the film's VFX is managed by multiple studios, including Firefly, Eggwhite, and Identvfxlab.

While the teaser does not give away plot specifics, its release has succeeded in generating buzz. With filming still underway and post-production expected to follow, the audience response to the teaser underlines the anticipation for Patriot as it moves closer to completion.