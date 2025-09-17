PM Narendra Modi Biopic, 'Maa Vande': Who Is Kranthi Kumar CH? Director Reveals How Movie Is 'Personal' To Him

Who Is Kranthi Kumar CH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming biopic, 'Maa Vande' is already generating significant buzz online. While the official release date is yet to be announced, reports suggest the film is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2026. Acclaimed Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been cast in the lead role as PM Modi. The biopic was officially announced on the Prime Minister's 75th birthday, sparking widespread curiosity, especially around the actor portraying him. Since we've already covered Unni Mukundan's role in a previous article, let's now turn our focus to the director behind the film, Kranthi Kumar CH.

PM Narendra Modi Biopic, 'Maa Vande': Who Is Director Kranthi Kumar CH?

Kranthi Kumar CH is a director who has predominantly worked in the Telugu industry. As per IMDb's report, Kranthi Kumar CH has won two Filmfare Awards and 4 Nandi Awards. His movie 'Sravanthi' won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu in 1985. His movie '9 Nelalu' garnered much praise and even went to Toronto International Film Festival.

Kranthi defines himself on social media as someone who is "Weaving Stories Through Frames, Capturing Emotions & Dreams, and Crafting Cinematic Experiences." His official Instagram handle is @kranthikumarch and has around 4.7K followers.

Talking about directing PM Modi's biopic, Kranthi says, "I feel deeply honoured to be directing the biopic of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. For me, this project is not just a film - it is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream 🙏."

He further confessed in his long post that the journey of 'Maa Vande's making started two years back under the guidance of Andhra Pradesh's Health Minister Shri Satya Kumar Yadav Ji. The movie has been produced by Veer Reddy.

Kranthi further addressed why making PM Modi's biopic was "personal" to him. He wrote, "This film is very personal to me, as I have always been fascinated by the sacred bond between Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his mother, Heeraben Modi Ji. That bond is the soul of #MaaVande."