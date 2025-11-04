Prakash Raj Blasts National Film Awards, Says They Don't Deserve A Talent Like Mammooty: When Files & Piles…

Prakash Raj, during the Kerala State Film Awards, critiques the National Film Awards for not deserving Mammootty. He commends Mammootty's performance in 'Bramayugam,' calling for integrity in recognising talent.

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards winners were revealed by Minister of Cultural Affairs, Saji Cherian, in Thrissur November 3 The jury was led esteemed actor Prakash Raj and other notable figures During the announcement,akash Raj shared his thoughts on National Film Awards Mammootty's to cinema.

Prakash Raj's Critique of National Film Awards

Prakash Raj expressed dissatisfaction with the National Film Awards, suggesting they don't 'deserve' Mammootty. When asked about his experience as a jury member for the Kerala State Film Awards and Mammootty's chances at the National Film Awards, he was candid in his response.

He praised Mammootty's performance in "Bramayugam," highlighting the depth and strength of his presence. "The presence of Mammootty in Bramayugam and the nuances he carried just with his presence were very strong. Youngsters are yet to have that level of expression," he stated.

Mammootty's Recognition at Kerala State Film Awards

Mammootty was honoured as Best Actor for his outstanding role in Rahul Sadasivan's horror thriller "Bramayugam." Prakash Raj emphasised that awards should go to those who truly deserve them, noting Mammootty's continued relevance as an inspiration.

Prakash Raj also mentioned his satisfaction with serving as the jury chairman for the Kerala State Film Awards. He appreciated that organisers assured him of no interference, allowing independent decisions. This transparency contrasted with his views on the National Awards process.

He criticised the National Awards for being 'compromised,' stating, "That is not happening in the National Awards, and we see it. When files and piles are getting awards! When such sort of a jury and such sort of a national government… they don't deserve Mammukka (Mammootty)."

Prakash Raj's comments shed light on concerns regarding award processes and highlighted Mammootty's significant impact on cinema. His remarks underscored a call for integrity in recognising talent within the film industry.