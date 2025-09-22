Rajesh Keshav Health Update: Anchor And Actor Transferred To Vellore Hospital For Specialized Care

Rajesh Keshav Health Update: Anchor and actor Rajesh Keshav, who collapsed during a public event in late August, has been transferred from Kochi to Vellore Hospital for advanced medical treatment, according to updates shared by his friend and colleague Prathap Jayalekshmi on social media.

Rajesh had been receiving treatment at Lake Shore Hospital in Kochi for 29 days. While there had been signs of slight improvement, doctors reportedly recommended specialized care, prompting the transfer to Vellore. The move was facilitated by an air ambulance equipped with critical care facilities, with Rajesh's younger brother Rupesh and sister-in-law Sindhu accompanying him.

The incident that led to his hospitalization occurred during a program at Crown Plaza in Kochi. Rajesh collapsed on stage and was immediately admitted to the hospital, where medical teams began intensive treatment. The sudden health crisis drew attention from colleagues and fans alike, with several members of the film and television industry extending their support. Rajesh, who has also appeared in a few films, has a dedicated following in both cinema and television circles.

Friends and the Medical Team Coordinate Rajesh's Transfer to Vellore

In a detailed Facebook post, Prathap Jayalekshmi described the transfer journey, highlighting the coordinated efforts of hospital staff, friends, and industry figures. He noted that clearances, medical checks, and necessary arrangements for the air ambulance were completed swiftly, allowing Rajesh to be transported efficiently. The post also acknowledged the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Lake Shore Hospital for their round-the-clock care.

The social media message further mentioned the involvement of Union Minister Suresh Gopi, prominent industry figures, and close friends who helped arrange the air ambulance on short notice. The journey from Kochi to Vellore was completed with medical teams monitoring Rajesh's condition throughout.

Fans and well-wishers have been reaching out with messages and prayers for his recovery. The family and friends coordinating his care have requested continued support and patience from the public, emphasizing that Rajesh is expected to recover and return to health with time.