Rajesh Keshav Heart Attack: Is Malayalam Actor OK? Filmmaker Prathap Urges Fans, 'Hold Him In Hearts'

Rajesh Keshav Health Update: Award-winning actor and Television host, Rajesh Keshav, is reportedly in critical condition. As per Mathrubhumi's report, Rajesh Keshav collapsed at an event. The event was held in a private hotel in Kochi on Sunday night. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital as he collapsed during the event.

What Has Happened To Rajesh Keshav?

As per the reports, Rajesh Keshav suffered heart attack. Prathap Jayakekshmi wrote on Facebook, "Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine. On Sunday night, in the middle of the cheers and lights at Crown Plaza, fate pulled him down. Doctors say it was a cardiac arrest, and since then he has not truly opened his eyes to us."

He added that Rajesh does not only needs medicine, but also unstoppable power of prayers. "If we hold him in our hearts with faith, he will rise again," wrote the filmmaker.

Rajesh Keshav Current Condition

As per the reports, Rajesh Keshav is admitted in the hospital and undergoing treatment. He is currently on ventilator after he underwent angioplasty. It has not yet been reported whether the actor is out of danger. Let us further pray for his well being.

Who Is Rajesh Keshav?

Rajesh Keshav is a well-known name in Kerala. He is rose to fame as a Television actor and became the most recognizable face in the Malayalam entertainment industry. He ahs hosted Filmfare Awards (south), ISL Indian Super League, SIIMA Awards, Asianet Film Awards, Vanitha Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards, and CCL (Celebrity Cricket League).