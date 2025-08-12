Rapper Vedan Controversy: Kochi Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Rapper Amid Ongoing Rape Investigation

The Kochi City police have issued a lookout notice for rapper Vedan in connection with a rape case filed by a doctor. The ongoing investigation examines past allegations and financial dealings.

The Kochi City police in Kerala have issued a lookout notice for Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan. This action aims to prevent him from leaving the country. The notice is linked to a rape case filed against him by the Thrikkakara police on July 30. A doctor accused Vedan of sexually abusing her with a false promise of marriage.

Senior police officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and no arrest has been made yet. The inquiry also includes examining financial dealings between Vedan and the complainant. Additionally, authorities are checking claims that others were aware of these incidents, and their testimonies will be recorded.

Past Allegations and Legal Troubles

The events leading to this complaint reportedly occurred several years ago. The case was filed after the complainant learned about another woman's similar experiences with Vedan. During the height of the '#Me Too' movement, Vedan faced previous allegations of sexual abuse.

On April 28, 2025, Vedan was arrested by Hill Palace police in Kochi along with eight friends for allegedly possessing six grams of ganja at his apartment near Vyttila. Though he secured bail in this case, he was soon detained by the Forest department for having a leopard-tooth pendant, which he claimed was a fan's gift. He later received bail for this incident as well.

Controversies Involving Political Figures

Vedan has also clashed with BJP and Sangh Parivar groups after a BJP councillor from Palakkad municipality accused him of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his music. The complaint alleged that his songs promoted caste divisions.

The Thrikkakara police registered the current case after identifying it as one of the locations where the alleged abuse occurred under false marital promises. The complainant came forward after encountering another woman's account of similar experiences with Vedan.

As investigations continue, authorities are delving into all aspects of the case to ensure justice is served appropriately. The situation remains under close scrutiny as more details emerge.