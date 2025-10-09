Ravanaprabhu 4K Re-Release Advance Booking: Mohanlal And Ranjith's Action Drama Returns To Theaters

Ravanaprabhu Advance Booking: The Malayalam action drama Ravanaprabhu, starring Mohanlal in a dual role, is set for a digitally remastered 4K Dolby Atmos re-release in theaters on October 10, 2025. Directed by Ranjith in his debut, the film is a sequel to the 1993 hit Devasuram and features Napoleon, Vasundhara Das, Siddique, Innocent, Vijayaraghavan, and Sai Kumar in key roles.

The original release on August 31, 2001, coinciding with the Onam festival, was commercially successful and earned Kerala State Film Awards for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, as well as Best Male Playback Singer for K. J. Yesudas.

Ahead of the re-release, ticketing trends show strong interest. According to film industry tracker Friday Matinee, Ravanaprabhu 4K is trending on Bookmyshow. According to film industry tracker AB George's X post at 10:52 PM on October 8, 2025, Ravanaprabhu saw 5,680 tickets sold via BookmyShow within the initial hours of advance booking.

Ravanaprabhu Story and Crew Details

Ravanaprabhu follows Karthikeyan, the son of Mangalassery Neelakandan. Karthikeyan has become a wealthy businessman, while his father faces financial difficulties. Past enmity with Mundakkal Shekaran Nambiar resurfaces, threatening the Mangalassery family and their ancestral home. Shekaran's schemes lead Karthikeyan to take legal and decisive actions to reclaim the family property. During this period, Karthikeyan and Janaki, Shekaran's daughter, develop a bond that becomes central to the story. The film follows Karthikeyan's efforts to restore his family's legacy, confront adversaries, and resolve conflicts stemming from old rivalries, ultimately focusing on the reclamation of the ancestral home and the resolution of key relationships.

Technical credits for the film include cinematography by P. Sukumar, editing by Ranjan Abraham, music by Suresh Peters, lyrics by Gireesh Puthenchery, background score by C. Rajamani, and art direction by Boban. The production was handled by Aashirvad Cinemas.

The re-release will offer audiences a chance to revisit the film on the big screen with enhanced visuals and sound, catering to both longtime fans and new viewers. As advance bookings continue, theaters across Kerala and a few cities outside the state are preparing for the anticipated audience turnout.