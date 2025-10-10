Ravanaprabhu 4K Re-Release Kerala Final Pre-Sales Update: Mohanlal Starrer Sees Strong Advance Booking

Ravanaprabhu 4K Re-Release Advance Booking: The digitally remastered 4K version of Ravanaprabhu is set to hit theaters across Kerala today, October 10, 2025, bringing back the 2001 action thriller starring Mohanlal in a dual role. Directed by Ranjith in his debut as a filmmaker, the sequel to the 1993 classic Devaasuram continues the story of the Mangalassery family, blending drama, family rivalry, and action.

The film centers on M. N. Karthikeyan, son of Mangalassery Neelakandan, who strives to reclaim the family's ancestral home amidst old feuds. While Karthikeyan becomes a successful businessman, his father faces financial challenges, and past conflicts with Mundakkal Shekharan Nambiar resurface, threatening the family legacy. The story follows Karthikeyan's efforts to restore the Mangalassery estate, confront adversaries, and navigate complicated personal relationships, including his growing bond with Janaki, Shekharan's daughter. The narrative revisits elements of family honor, vengeance, and reconciliation, as well as the social and emotional dynamics that have shaped the characters over the years.

The film's cast includes Mohanlal as Neelakandan and Karthikeyan, Napoleon as Shekharan, Vasundhara Das as Janaki, Siddique, Innocent, Vijayaraghavan, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. Revathi reprises her role as Bhanumathi, Neelakandan's wife. Supporting performances feature Manoj K. Jayan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Jagadish, Augustine, and many others.

Technically, the film is backed by cinematographer P. Sukumar, editor Ranjan Abraham, and art director Boban, with music by Suresh Peters and a background score by C. Rajamani. Lyrics were penned by Gireesh Puthenchery. The movie was produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, with the 4K restoration by Matinee Now.

Ravanaprabhu Re-Release Kerala Final Pre-Sales

Box office tracking site What The Fuss reports that Kerala's pre-sale numbers are strong ahead of today's release. Advance bookings for 294 tracked shows have crossed ₹36 lakh, accounting for nearly 23,000 tickets sold. The report notes that the pre-sales resemble the performance of a standard release in Kerala's current box office scenario.

With the 4K Dolby Atmos re-release, audiences now have a chance to revisit the high-stakes family drama, re-experiencing the action, music, and storytelling that made Ravanaprabhu one of Malayalam cinema's notable sequels.