Roshan Mathew And Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha Set For Global Release In Over 100 Countries

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, an ambitious Malayalam-language feature with a bold visual identity and global appeal, is set for an unprecedented international release through a landmark deal between Reel World Entertainment and global distributor The Plot Pictures. Hailed as one of the most significant overseas distribution collaborations for a Malayalam film, the partnership will see Chatha Pacha hit screens in over 100 countries-including the UAE, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Germany-marking a major leap for regional Indian cinema on the world stage.

The film stars a powerhouse ensemble including Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath and is produced by Cannes-winning filmmaker Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh S Ramakrishnan under the Reel World Entertainment banner. It is directed by Adhvaith Nayar, with soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, marking their Malayalam debut, cinematography by Anend C Chandran, action choreography by Kalai Kingson, lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, and a background score by Mujeeb Majeed.

"Chatha Pacha immediately stood out for its fresh energy- bold in style yet deeply rooted in emotion. It's that rare fusion of action and heart. Collaborating with Reel World Entertainment on this project felt like a natural step forward as we continue to champion authentic Malayalam stories for global audiences" - Pratixa Kanojia, Founder & CEO, The Plot Pictures.

"We're thrilled to be joining hands with The Plot Pictures and their founder Pratixa for the worldwide release of Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. With their incredible track record, including films like Devara, and a distribution network that spans over 100 countries, they're the ideal partner for a film like this. Chatha Pacha, with its WWE-based theme taps into this universal narrative that connects with audiences across cultures. We can't wait to bring this experience to the world." - Shihan Shoukath, Producer.

The Plot Pictures, led by CEO & Founder Pratixa Kanojia , has distributed high-profile titles like Devara and is known for taking Indian cinema to international audiences with scale and precision. Their collaboration with Reel World Entertainment on Chatha Pacha represents a new benchmark for the global reach of Malayalam cinema.

Chatha Pacha is a bold and stylized action drama set in the world of WWE wrestling, blending emotional intensity with cinematic scale. With a theme inspired by showmanship and rooted in a universal narrative, the film aims to bridge Indian storytelling with globally resonant visuals and energy.