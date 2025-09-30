Roshna Ann Roy-Kichu Tellus Divorce Reason: 'I’ve Stepped Aside & Given You Space' Says Malayalam Actress

Roshna Ann Roy-Kichu Tellus Divorce: Roshna Ann Roy and Kichu Tellus tied the knot in November 2020 in a joyful ceremony. However, their marriage was short-lived. As speculation around their relationship began to surface, the couple took to social media to clarify the situation. They confirmed their separation and opened up about the reasons behind it. Roshna shared a heartfelt message, saying, "Grateful for the memories, we ask for your prayers..." Continue reading to find out what led to their decision to part ways.

Roshna Ann Roy-Kichu Tellus Divorce Reason

Roshna Ann Roy took to Instagram to upload a long note, confirming "And it's official ...🙏...After 5 wonderful years together, we have chosen to part ways with love and respect."

Talking about her divorce, Roshna said, "We were very close friends, and in many ways, we still are. Kichu and I, once together, now separated. Life moves on."

Roshna did not address the real reason behind their divorce. She just said in the end, "September 30 - the day I lost my father , my first pain in life. Today, I mark another ending, stepping forward. From loss to loss, I choose to rise."

Roshna Ann Roy and Kichu Tellus, both known faces in the Malayalam entertainment industry, got married in November 2020. Their relationship was celebrated by fans, especially as both had made their mark in notable Malayalam films. Roshna gained recognition for her role in the blockbuster Joseph, while Kichu Tellus is best known for his performances in films like Angamaly Diaries and Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil. The couple also collaborated professionally on a few projects, which added to their public charm. However, despite their promising journey together, their marriage faced difficulties, eventually leading to their separation, which they announced publicly on social media.