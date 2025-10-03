Santhosh Varkey Aka Aaraattu Annan: Social Media Film Reviewer Reveals Cancer Diagnosis On Facebook

Aaraattu Annan Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: Santhosh Varkey, widely recognized among social media audiences as "Aaraattu Annan," has publicly disclosed that he is battling cancer. Varkey, who first gained traction online with his peculiar movie reviews, revealed his illness through a series of personal Facebook posts he shared recently.

Santhosh Varkey, who often drew mockery and has often been at the center of controversies in the Malayalam online space, used his posts to detail both his health struggles and his reflections on life. In his very first post, Varkey wrote bluntly: "I have cancer. From Aaraattu Annan." He later specified that the diagnosis was multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. According to him, his father too had suffered from the same condition, which he described as genetic.

Across nearly 15 posts, Varkey expressed a range of emotions, from resignation to gratitude and even apology. He admitted that he did not expect to live long, writing in one note that he might survive "two more months" at most. He also mentioned that his sisters would look after his mother after his passing and would inherit his property.

He wrote about the pain of hearing derogatory remarks about his late father, whom he described as a respected figure, and said that he longed to be reunited with him. In another post, he shared that he bore no ill will toward those who mocked or criticized him during his lifetime.

Santhosh Varkey Responds To Backlash While Sharing Health Update

Varkey also addressed the backlash he received for his film reviews. He alleged that false cases were filed against him because of his style of reviewing films. He apologized to those he had referred to as his "crushes" and stated that he carried no grudges against anyone.

In his later posts, Varkey noted that his health was deteriorating and that he would not be able to write much more. He signed off many of his messages as "From Aaraattu Annan," a reminder of the online persona that brought him into the public eye.

Santhosh Varkey first rose to prominence in 2022 after his review of Mohanlal's film Aaraattu went viral, earning him the moniker "Aaraattu Annan." While his reviews drew attention, they also landed him in several controversies. His online remarks, especially those directed at actresses, often sparked criticism, and at one point he was arrested by the police for allegedly posting obscene comments on Facebook.

In addition to his social media presence, Varkey recently appeared in a supporting role in the Mammootty-starrer film Bazooka.

Meanwhile, some social media users have expressed doubt over Varkey's claims and have trolled him online. Responding to such reactions, he wrote in one of his posts: 'I read the comments on my posts. How inhuman are those who make such comments. From Aaraattu Annan.'