Shaitya Santhosh In Bigg Boss Malayalam 7? Here's What We Know About TV Actor & The High Court Lawyer

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is set to kick off this evening, Sunday, August 3, with the grand premiere scheduled for 7 PM on Asianet. For those preferring digital platforms, the show will also be available via live and on-demand streaming on JioHotstar.

This marks the seventh consecutive season of the reality series with actor Mohanlal as host. The show's official logo was unveiled earlier this year on May 21, aligning with Mohanlal's birthday.

As in previous editions, the complete list of contestants remains under wraps until the show's launch. However, discussions have been circulating across social media platforms and entertainment news circles, with multiple names being speculated as likely participants. One such name generating curiosity is Shaitya Santhosh, a figure who straddles two very different professional worlds.

Balancing Law and Art: Shaitya Santhosh's Career Across Two Worlds

Shaitya Santhosh is known both as a practicing lawyer and as an entertainer in Malayalam television and cinema. She holds a law degree and currently practices at the High Court, a career she has managed alongside her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Her foray into television began with comedy shows such as Comedy Stars (Asianet) and Comedy Festival (Mazhavil Manorama). She also featured in the popular sitcom Uppum Mulakum aired on Flowers TV. In these shows, she built a reputation for her comic timing and expressive performances.

In addition to television, Shaitya has appeared in a few Malayalam films. Her notable screen presence includes the role of Ancy in Ningal Camera Nireekshanathilaanu, a crime thriller directed by C.S. Vinayan. She has also acted in films like Joe and the Boy and King Liar.

While her performances have often leaned toward humor, she has spoken in the past about her desire to explore more varied and serious roles beyond comedy.

Shaitya's mother, Sheena Santhosh, is also an actress, known for appearances in films including Palthu Janwar. The mother-daughter duo has been featured together in media interviews, where they've shared personal insights into their journey in the arts.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

The show will be telecast daily on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. A 24x7 live feed from the Bigg Boss house will be available for streaming via JioHotstar for subscribers.