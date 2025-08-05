Shanavas Death: Prem Nazir's Son, Actor Shanavas, Passes Away At 70; Funeral, Career And Family Details

Malayalam Actor Shanavas Passes Away: Shanavas, actor and son of legendary actor Prem Nazir, passed away late Monday night (August 4) at the age of 70. According to a report by Manorama Online, he died around 11:50 PM at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he had been undergoing treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments for the past four years.

Shanavas had been residing at Cordonn Trinity 2B in Vazhuthacaud. As per the report, his funeral is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 5, at 5 PM at the Palayam Muslim Jama-ath cemetery.

Shanavas is survived by his wife Ayesha Abdul Aziz, along with their sons, Ajith Khan and Shameer Khan, and daughter-in-law Hana.

A Career Spanning Films and Television, Marked by Notable Roles and Hiatus

Born in 1955 in Thiruvananthapuram to Prem Nazir and Habeeba Beevi, Shanavas pursued his schooling at Chirayinkeezhu English Medium School and Montfort School in Yercaud. He later earned a master's degree in English literature from New College, Chennai.

Shanavas made his acting debut in 1981 with Prema Geethangal, directed by Balachandra Menon. As reported by Mathrubhumi, the success of the film brought him early recognition. In 1982, he appeared in the film Ganam, written by Sreekumaran Thampi.

According to Mathrubhumi, Shanavas acted in around 80 films over a span of ten years, with lead roles in approximately 25 of them. One notable project during this time was Ivan Oru Simham, where he appeared alongside his father, Prem Nazir. He also featured in films such as Chithram, Lal Americayil, Arhatha, Midhya, Neelagiri, and Inspector Balram.

After 1991, he stepped away from films and moved to Dubai, where he worked with a shipping company. Reportedly, he remained away from the film industry for nearly 12 years. In 2003, during a visit home, he returned to acting with the film Kaliyodam and the television serial Shankhupushpam, marking the start of a new phase in his career on the small screen. He later acted in over 20 serials, including Kalippattangal, Black and White, and Ammathottil.

He returned to cinema with Nammal Thammil in 2009 and went on to act in films such as Oridathoru Postman, Kanyakumari Express, China Town, Veeraputhran, Zachariayude Garbhinikal and Kumbasaram. In Veeraputhran, directed by P. T. Kunju Muhammed, he portrayed journalist and freedom fighter K. P. Kesava Menon.

His final film appearance was in Jana Gana Mana (2022), where he acted alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Sources: Mathrubhumi, Manorama Online