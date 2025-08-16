Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran, Ansiba Hasan: Who Got Elected As AMMA President, General Secretary?

In a historic move for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), women have taken the helm in its leadership roles. Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran were elected as president and general secretary, respectively. Additionally, Ansiba Hasan became joint secretary, while Lakshmi Priya was appointed vice president. "AMMA has become a woman now," Menon remarked after defeating veteran actor Devan Sreenivasan for the top spot.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian expressed his support for this development, stating that it is crucial to provide more opportunities for women in the film industry. He congratulated Menon, Parameswaran, and Hasan, acknowledging their competence and strength. "Let them all work together," he said, viewing this change as a continuation of recent positive shifts in the industry.

Women Leadership in AMMA

The newly elected 17-member executive committee will serve for three years. Jayan Cherthala also secured a vice president position, while Unni Sivapal was chosen as treasurer. Minister Cherian noted that this marks the first time women have been elected to AMMA's leadership roles. He sees it as a sign of promising times ahead for the Malayalam film industry.

Menon expressed gratitude to the 298 members who voted out of 506 total members. She emphasised her belief that cinema transcends gender distinctions, stating, "There are only characters." Her election signifies a shift towards inclusivity within AMMA's leadership.

Minister's Perspective on Change

Cherian highlighted that this change aligns with transformations initiated by recent cinema conclaves. He clarified that his comments were not meant to disparage men but to acknowledge that men have led AMMA for a long time. Now, it's an opportunity for women to lead.

The previous executive committee led by superstar Mohanlal resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment against some members. These allegations followed the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which was commissioned by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case.

This new leadership marks a significant step forward for AMMA and reflects broader changes within the Malayalam film industry. The inclusion of women in top positions is expected to foster more opportunities and bring about positive developments in the sector.