Soubin Shahir Denied Permission To Travel Abroad By Court; Actor's Attendance At SIIMA Awards Uncertain

Soubin Shahir Denied Permission To Travel Abroad: Actor Soubin Shahir will not be able to attend the upcoming SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai following a decision by the Ernakulam Magistrate Court. According to a report by Reporter Live, the court rejected Soubin Shahir's request to travel overseas in connection with an ongoing financial fraud case involving the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. A similar request submitted by producer Shawn Antony was also turned down.

As per the report, Soubin had sought permission to participate in the SIIMA Awards ceremony, where Manjummel Boys was nominated for the Best Film award alongside Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Aattam, Aavesham, Bramayugam, and Kishkindha Kaandam. However, the prosecution reportedly highlighted that the case is still at a preliminary stage and pointed out that a key witness is currently in Dubai. Authorities expressed concerns that if Soubin and his team traveled to Dubai, there is a possibility they could influence the witness. On these grounds, the court denied overseas travel to both Soubin and Shawn.

Fraud Case Against Manjummel Boys Producers Continues

The financial fraud case originated from a complaint filed by Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, who alleged that the producers of Manjummel Boys collected a total of seven crore rupees from him by promising a 40% share of the film's profits. Siraj claimed that the money was collected in multiple phases for production purposes, but he did not receive the promised profit share, prompting him to lodge the complaint.

The producers of Manjummel Boys had approached the High Court seeking the dismissal of the case, arguing that the issue could be resolved without legal intervention. However, the High Court instructed that the investigation should continue. The producers also contended that delays in receiving the funds disrupted the film's shooting schedule and resulted in financial losses, which they cited as the reason for not providing the profit share to Siraj.

According to legal sources cited by Mathrubhumi, Soubin Shahir plans to approach the High Court on Tuesday seeking a relaxation of his bail conditions. If the High Court also rejects his plea, he will be unable to attend the SIIMA Awards 2025.