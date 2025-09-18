Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date & Platform: When And Where To Watch Arjun Ashokan's Horror Comedy Online

Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date: The Malayalam horror comedy Sumathi Valavu, which released in theaters on August 1, 2025, is now set for its digital premiere. The makers have officially confirmed that the film will be available for streaming from September 26, 2025, on Zee5. Viewers will be able to watch it in Malayalam as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

The platform also unveiled a streaming trailer to announce the premiere, sharing the update with the caption: "Sumathi Valavu premieres 26th September on Zee5."

Horror-Comedy Explores a Haunted Village Curve

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and written by Abhilash Pillai, the film blends elements of horror and comedy, situating its story in a Kerala village during the 1990s. At the center of the plot is a road bend named after a woman named Sumathi, who met a tragic end there. The curve, carrying her name, becomes infamous for strange occurrences. As various characters cross paths with the place, they encounter unsettling events that gradually reveal the mysteries tied to Sumathi's death and the dark history surrounding the road.

The ensemble cast is headlined by Arjun Ashokan, alongside Malavika Manoj, Sidharth Bharathan, Gokul Suresh, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, and Sshivada. The film also features Devanandha, Sreepath Yan, Joohi Jayakumar, Jasnya K. Jayadeesh, Gopika Anil, and Shravan Mukesh in supporting roles.

Sumathi Valavu was produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Murali Kunnumpurath under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Waterman Films LLP, with Baiju Gopalan and V.C. Praveen serving as co-producers. Key members of the technical crew include Shankar P.V. as the director of photography, Shafique Muhamed Ali as the editor, and M.R. Rajakrishnan as the sound designer. The art direction was handled by Ajay Mangad, while Sherif Master choreographed the dance sequences. Visual effects were provided by Ident VfX Lab, and DI work was done by Liju Prabhakar.

With its theatrical run completed, Sumathi Valavu will now reach a wider audience through its digital release. Viewers interested in Malayalam cinema's recent experiments with horror-comedy will be able to catch the film on Zee5 from September 26.