Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Ashokan's Horror Comedy Online

Sumathi Valavu OTT Release: The Malayalam horror-comedy film Sumathi Valavu, which hit theaters on August 1, 2025, is now preparing for its digital premiere. The film will be available for streaming starting September 26, 2025, on Zee5. Audiences can watch it in Malayalam as well as in dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

A Haunted Road Forms The Backdrop For Sumathi Valavu

According to the production team, the narrative revolves around a haunted curve in a Kerala village, named after a woman, Sumathi, who met a tragic end there. Those who encounter the site experience strange, supernatural events, gradually revealing the dark history surrounding Sumathi and the road. The plot is set in the 1990s, offering a period backdrop to the unfolding mystery.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Arjun Ashokan, with Malavika Manoj, Sidharth Bharathan, Gokul Suresh, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, and Sshivada playing significant roles. Supporting actors include Devanandha, Sreepath Yan, Joohi Jayakumar, Jasnya K. Jayadeesh, Gopika Anil, and Shravan Mukesh.

Sumathi Valavu was directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and written by Abhilash Pillai. Production was handled by Gokulam Gopalan and Murali Kunnumpurath under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Waterman Films LLP, with co-producers Baiju Gopalan and V.C. Praveen and executive producer Krishnamoorthy overseeing the project. The film's technical team includes Shankar P.V. as the director of photography, Shafique Muhamed Ali as the editor, and M.R. Rajakrishnan handling sound design. Art direction was led by Ajay Mangad, while Sherif Master managed choreography. Visual effects were provided by Ident VfX Lab, with DI work completed by Liju Prabhakar.

Costume design was handled by Sujith Mattannur, makeup by Jithu Payyanur, and production coordination by Gireesh Kodungalloor. Title design was done by Sarath Vinu, and still photography by Rahul Thankachan. The film's distribution is managed by Sree Gokulam Movies through Dream Big Films, with music released under the label Muzik247.

With its theatrical run concluded, the digital release on Zee5 will allow audiences across India and beyond to access Sumathi Valavu, exploring the film's blend of horror and comedy and its supernatural tale set in a Kerala village.