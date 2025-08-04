Super Zindagi Now Streaming On OTT: Here's Where To Watch Dhyan Sreenivasan And Mukesh's Movie Online

Super Zindagi Now Streaming: The Malayalam comedy-drama Super Zindagi, which hit theaters on August 9, 2024, has made its way to the digital space. The film began streaming on Manorama Max on August 1, 2025, marking its OTT debut nearly a year after its theatrical release.

Directed by Vintesh, Super Zindagi features Dhyan Sreenivasan and veteran actor Mukesh in lead roles. The cast also includes Jhony Antony, Parvathi Nair, and Suresh Krishna, among others. Produced by Abdul Haseeb and Sathar Padannelakath under the 666 Productions banner, the movie follows a quirky storyline centered around an unlikely treasure hunt.

Comedy Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Mukesh Now Available to Stream

The narrative unfolds with Sidhu and Mujeeb, two men who stumble upon a tip about hidden gold while traveling through rural Karnataka. Their informant, Rudra, a local man they meet on a bus, claims to have discovered the treasure and seeks help in selling it. What begins as a seemingly simple plan soon spirals into an unpredictable series of events as the characters navigate challenges, unexpected alliances, and comic detours.

The film is co-written by Prajith Raj EKR and director Vintesh, with dialogues by Abhilash Sreedharan. Eldho Issac handles cinematography, while editing responsibilities are taken up by Lijo Paul, who also worked on the trailer cuts. The soundtrack is composed by Sooraj S Kurup, with lyrics penned by Manu Manjith. Art direction is managed by Hamza Vallithode, and choreography by Boopathy.

The production team includes a wide range of contributors, from creative producer Sangeeth Joy to colorist Abhinand P. B. and sound designer Vicky. Dream Big Films handled the theatrical distribution, while Muzik247 holds the music rights.

With its OTT release, Super Zindagi is now accessible to a wider audience through Manorama Max. The digital release offers viewers who missed it in theaters a chance to explore this comedic tale involving friendship, greed, and the pursuit of hidden fortune, starring some of their favorite actors.