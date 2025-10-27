The Pet Detective Kerala Box Office: Sharaf U Dheen’s Film Maintains Top Spot With ₹8.6 Crore In 10 Days

The Pet Detective Box Office Collection: The Malayalam action comedy The Pet Detective, starring Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran, continues its theatrical run in Kerala with strong weekend traction and a stable weekday hold. The film, which hit screens on October 16, 2025, marked the feature film directorial debut of Praneesh Vijayan and also saw Sharaf U Dheen turning producer for the first time under his home banner.

According to film industry tracker AB George, The Pet Detective maintained the top position at the Kerala box office during its second weekend. The film is estimated to have earned around ₹8.60 crore gross in Kerala over its first ten days, showing consistent interest among moviegoers across major centers. While exact daily figures for the 11th and 12th days are awaited, early trends suggest that the film's run remains steady heading into the new week.

Storyline and Setting

The Pet Detective follows Tony Jose Alula, played by Sharaf U Dheen, a man who decides to join his father's detective agency in an effort to impress his love interest, Kaikeyi Menon (Anupama Parameswaran). Initially assigned minor cases involving pets, Tony's life takes a dramatic turn when one of his investigations spirals into a major criminal conspiracy involving kidnapping and smuggling. As he tries to clear his name and prove his worth, he faces off against the stern and competitive Inspector Rajath, setting up a mix of humor, action, and emotional conflict.

The supporting cast includes Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, and several others in key roles. The screenplay was co-written by Praneesh Vijayan and Jai Vishnu, blending comedic elements with a detective thriller structure.

Production and Crew

The film has been jointly produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Sharaf U Dheen, with Baiju Gopalan and V.C. Praveen serving as co-producers. Cinematography is handled by Anend C Chandran, while Abhinav Sunder Nayak took charge of editing. The background score and songs are composed by Rajesh Murugesan, known for his work in Neram and Premam.

Other key contributors include Dino Shankar as production designer, Gayathri Kishore as costume designer, and Vishnu Govind overseeing sound design. The stunts were choreographed by Mahesh Mathew, with Prashant K Nair supervising VFX under the banner of 3 Doors.

The Pet Detective stands as one of the more visible Malayalam releases of October 2025. The coming weekdays are expected to define its long-term box office trajectory, especially with new releases lined up for the upcoming weekend.