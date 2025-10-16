The Pet Detective X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Sharaf U Dheen-Anupama Parameswaran Film

The Pet Detective X Review: The Malayalam comedy-mystery thriller, The Pet Detective, directed by Praneesh Vijayan, has officially hit theaters on October 16, 2025. The film brings together Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, with both actors portraying characters central to the narrative. Audiences across Kerala and in select locations nationwide now have the opportunity to watch the film on the big screen.

The Pet Detective follows Tony Jose Alula, who joins his father's detective agency with hopes of impressing his love interest, Kaikeyi Menon. Initially assigned small cases as a "Pet Detective," Tony finds himself in a high-stakes scenario involving a kidnapping linked to international smugglers. Complications arise as rival Inspector Rajath continues to obstruct his efforts, forcing Tony to navigate danger, clear his name, and prove himself worthy of Kaikeyi's affection.

Audience Reaction

Since the film's release, viewers have begun sharing their reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Early impressions offer a snapshot of how audiences are responding, giving a preliminary sense of engagement. Some of these initial reactions are highlighted below.

Technical Details and Crew

The film's cinematography was handled by Anend C Chandran, with editing by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. Rajesh Murugesan composed the music, while Dino Shankar oversaw production design and Gayathri Kishore managed costumes. Stunt sequences were coordinated by Mahesh Mathew, and the visual effects were supervised by Prashant K Nair of 3 Doors. The post-production process, including color grading, was led by Srik Varier at Color Planet Studios. Executive production was managed by Krishnamoorthy, with Sharaf U Dheen also credited as a producer alongside Gokulam Gopalan.

The film combines comedy, mystery, and thriller elements, centering on investigative sequences and situational humor. As screenings continue today, more detailed audience impressions and box office trends are expected to emerge. For now, The Pet Detective is being noted for its premise, cast, and the way it mixes humor with suspense-driven storytelling.