Ullas Pandalam Health Condition: Actor And Mimicry Artist Opens Up About Health Challenges

Ullas Pandalam Health Condition: Actor and mimicry artist Ullas Pandalam, a familiar face among Malayalis for his performances in comedy and mimicry shows, recently came into public discussion following a video showing his current health condition. The video, recorded at the inauguration of a private firm in Thiruvalla, shows Ullas walking with the assistance of a cane, with partial paralysis on one side of his face and some weakness in one hand.

According to reports, these physical difficulties are the result of a stroke he suffered earlier, which caused muscle weakness and requires assistance for mobility. Speaking on stage during the event, Ullas acknowledged the situation, stating that only a few fellow artists were aware of his stroke and now everyone will know about his health. Television anchor Lakshmi Nakshatra, who was present at the event, comforted him as he prepared to leave with teary eyes, advising, "Go with a smile, everything will be fine."

From Mimicry Stages to Films, Ullas Pandalam's Journey

Ullas Pandalam hails from Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district. He began his career performing mimicry in local events with friends after completing his schooling. Early in his career, limited stage opportunities led him to work as a painting laborer. He was a member of the "Hasya" troupe in Thiruvananthapuram, led by Pandalam Balan, and gradually built a presence on mimicry stages across Kerala.

A turning point came when he participated in Asianet's Comedy Star program, which brought him wider recognition. Following this, Ullas performed at several mimicry and comedy shows, establishing himself as a familiar entertainer.

In 2014, Ullas transitioned to films, making appearances in titles such as Mannar Mathai Speaking 2, Pedithondan, and Vasanthathinte Kanalvazhikal. Over the years, he has acted in more than twenty films, including Vishuddha Pusthakam, Kuttanadan Marpappa, Naam, Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Kukkiliyar, Pettilambattra, and Chinna Dada.

On a personal front, Ullas Pandalam remarried recently following the death of his first wife. His second wife, Divya, works as a lawyer and serves as the vice president of a local panchayat.

The recent video has prompted fans and colleagues from the industry to express support and wish him a speedy recovery.