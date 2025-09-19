Vrusshabha Fever Grips Fans Even Day After Teaser Launch – Mohanlal’s Kingly Avatar Rules X

The much-anticipated teaser of Vrusshabha dropped yesterday and the frenzy hasn't slowed down. A full day later, fans are still praising the breathtaking VFX, Mohanlal's majestic portrayal of a warrior king, and the grand vision of director Nanda Kishore. Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), remain flooded with reactions, edits, and fan theories, turning the film into one of the most talked-about subjects in Indian cinema right now.

A Teaser That Lingers

The teaser introduces viewers to a mythic world of war, destiny, and a father-son bond, and has been praised for its scale and emotional heft.

"This is not just a teaser, this is a moment. Mohanlal is truly back in a role that commands respect. Goosebumps!" wrote @rodrigues_adorn.

Another user, @HalfBoyfriend22, called it

"The perfect blend of myth and might. This feels like our own Baahubali-level spectacle, but with Mohanlal's unmatched screen presence."

Fans Can't Stop Talking About Lalettan Even after 24 hours, "Lalettan as King" continues to trend.

@SpiritHindWomen tweeted:

"The cinematography is breathtaking, and that BGM gave me chills. This is what a pan-India film should look like!"

@SANDEEPMH07 added:

"VFX looks solid, action looks raw. Diwali can't come soon enough. #VrusshabhaTeaser is a winner."

Theories, Edits, and Hype

With every frame being analysed, fans are now speculating on the story's emotional arc.

"Rebirth, destiny, father-son drama - I think this is going to be an emotional rollercoaster with epic action," said @manjesh_jangir.

@Sandeepofficl confidently declared:

"Mark my words, Vrusshabha will set new benchmarks for Malayalam and Telugu cinema."

Meanwhile, @itsmeStAbhi summed up the fan sentiment best:

"Just watched it for the 10th time - still gives me goosebumps!"

A Diwali to Remember?

Directed by the visionary Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha is shaping up to be a true pan-India spectacle. With the teaser still trending a day after its launch, the film is already being hailed as a sure-shot blockbuster this Diwali. Fans are calling it not just a movie but an experience - applauding Nanda Kishore for bringing Mohanlal's kingly avatar and the epic world of Vrusshabha to life with such grandeur and precision.