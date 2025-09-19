Vrusshabha Fever Grips Fans Even Day After Teaser Launch – Mohanlal’s Kingly Avatar Rules X
The much-anticipated teaser of Vrusshabha dropped yesterday and the frenzy hasn't slowed down. A full day later, fans are still praising the breathtaking VFX, Mohanlal's majestic portrayal of a warrior king, and the grand vision of director Nanda Kishore. Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), remain flooded with reactions, edits, and fan theories, turning the film into one of the most talked-about subjects in Indian cinema right now.
A
Teaser
That
Lingers
The teaser introduces viewers to a mythic world of war, destiny, and a father-son bond, and has been praised for its scale and emotional heft.
"This is not just a teaser, this is a moment. Mohanlal is truly back in a role that commands respect. Goosebumps!" wrote @rodrigues_adorn.
Another
user,
@HalfBoyfriend22,
called
it
"The perfect blend of myth and might. This feels like our own Baahubali-level spectacle, but with Mohanlal's unmatched screen presence."
Fans Can't Stop Talking About Lalettan Even after 24 hours, "Lalettan as King" continues to trend.
@SpiritHindWomen
tweeted:
"The cinematography is breathtaking, and that BGM gave me chills. This is what a pan-India film should look like!"
@SANDEEPMH07 added:
"VFX looks solid, action looks raw. Diwali can't come soon enough. #VrusshabhaTeaser is a winner."
Theories,
Edits,
and
Hype
With every frame being analysed, fans are now speculating on the story's emotional arc.
"Rebirth, destiny, father-son drama - I think this is going to be an emotional rollercoaster with epic action," said @manjesh_jangir.
@Sandeepofficl confidently declared:
"Mark
my
words,
Vrusshabha
will
set
new
benchmarks
for
Malayalam
and
Telugu
cinema."
Meanwhile, @itsmeStAbhi summed up the fan sentiment best:
"Just watched it for the 10th time - still gives me goosebumps!"
A Diwali to Remember?
Directed by the visionary Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha is shaping up to be a true pan-India spectacle. With the teaser still trending a day after its launch, the film is already being hailed as a sure-shot blockbuster this Diwali. Fans are calling it not just a movie but an experience - applauding Nanda Kishore for bringing Mohanlal's kingly avatar and the epic world of Vrusshabha to life with such grandeur and precision.