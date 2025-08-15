Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Anaswara Rajan's Film Online

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Now On OTT: The Malayalam film Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, written and directed by S. Vipin, is now available for digital streaming. The film, which had its theatrical release on June 13, 2025, became available on the OTT platform Manorama Max on August 14, 2025.

Produced by Vipin Das and Sahu Garapati under the banners WBTS Productions Pvt Ltd and Shine Screens Cinema, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal explores events unfolding in a funeral home while weaving humor into its narrative. The film's story, according to the makers, centers on human relationships, resilience, and the subtle intricacies of emotions.

Anaswara Rajan Heads Ensemble Cast in Malayalam Comedy-Drama

The film features Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, and Joemon Jyothir in lead roles. Supporting performances come from Baiju Santhosh, Mallika Sukumaran, Azeez Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, and Aswathy Chand Kishor, among others. Anaswara Rajan's presence marks one of the key focal points of the story, with her character navigating the challenges posed by the unusual setting and the diverse personalities around her.

From a technical standpoint, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is backed by a talented crew. Rahim Aboobacker handled cinematography, while editing was managed by Johnkutty. Ankit Menon composed the music, and the lyrics were written by Manu Manjith, Vinayak Sasikumar, Black, and Sushant Sudhakaran. Other notable members of the team include Saji Sabana as creative director, Arun S Mani in sound design, Vishnu Sujathan in sound mixing, and Babu Pillai in art direction.

Filming for the project began on November 15, 2024, and wrapped up on December 28, 2024. The film's first-look poster was revealed on March 12, 2025, ahead of its theatrical release in June.

Viewers who missed the theatrical run or wish to revisit the story can now access the film on Manorama Max. The streaming availability is expected to provide a wider reach to audiences both in Kerala and among Malayalam-speaking viewers globally.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is now part of Manorama Max's growing catalogue of Malayalam films, offering subscribers a chance to explore contemporary Malayalam cinema that blends humor with everyday social situations.