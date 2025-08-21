Who Is Honey Bhaskaran? Writer Levels Allegations Against MLA And Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Honey Bhaskaran Alleges Misconduct by Rahul Mamkootathil: Palakkad MLA and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil has come under fresh scrutiny after writer Honey Bhaskaran made allegations of misconduct. Her claims surfaced after actor Rini Ann George alleged receiving obscene messages from a young politician, though she did not name the person involved.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Honey alleged that Rahul initiated a conversation with her on Instagram and later misrepresented the exchange in derogatory terms to his associates. She claimed that the MLA first contacted her while inquiring about a trip but subsequently portrayed her in a disparaging light, suggesting she was following him around at events. Such conduct, she alleged in her social media post, was deeply indecent.

Honey further alleged that Rahul habitually distorted conversations with women and recounted them in a derogatory manner to men in his circle. Onmanorama reported that Honey recalled how some of Rahul's own associates later told her he had spread rumors suggesting she was in the habit of approaching men online. Honey remarked that this reflected poorly on his character.

Honey Claims Others Shared Similar Experiences

The writer also alleged that she is aware of several other women who had similar experiences with Rahul, including Congress workers. She claimed he repeatedly told different women that they were the only ones he loved while making the same assurances to others. "Victims believe his affection is genuine, but I feel responsible to reveal the truth so no more women fall into this trap," she said.

Both Mathrubhumi and Onmanorama noted that Honey accused Congress MP Shafi Parambil of shielding Rahul despite receiving multiple complaints from women. She criticized the lack of internal action, adding, "If he has the courage, let him file a defamation case against me." For now, Honey said she has not considered pursuing legal steps herself.

Honey Bhaskaran, known for works such as the novel Udal Rashtreeyam, poetry collection Kamanakalude Manifesto, and (A)visudha murivukal, has positioned her intervention as part of a broader effort to highlight what she sees as troubling behavior within the political space.