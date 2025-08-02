Kalabhavan Navas' Last Instagram Post With Wife Rehna Goes Viral After His Death- What He Wrote?

Kalabhavan Navas wife Instagram post: Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas' untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry. The talented artist was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara.

HOW KALABHAVAN NAVAS DIED?

The 51-year-old was stationed in Chottanikkara for the shoot of his upcoming film. The cast and crew had wrapped up the shoot of their project and they checked out of the hotel. The hotel staff alerted the police officials about Navas.

Navas was immediately rushed to the hospital after the staff of the hotel noticed that he hadn't returned the key, and they reached his room.

The doctors declared Navas dead on arrival, police told PTI. he reportedly died of a heart attack.

Mollywood celebrities expressed their grief over the untimely demise of the actor, who worked in several films.

WHO IS KALABHAVAN NAVAS WIFE REHNA?

Kalabhavan's last Instagram post for his wife, Rehna Navas went viral on the internet after his death. Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages.

"Thank God. Moments of happiness. Another identity added to the family...16-) At the M Jessie Daniel Award... I am very happy to share that Rehna (Priyathma) was selected as the second best actress... For my loved ones who are with me... a thousand.. thanks (sic)," Navas wrote on Instagram as he shared his happiness on his wife getting 'selected as second best actress'. He had also expressed his gratitude towards the fans for their love and support.

Kalabhavan's family photo, which he posted on June 29, also circulated online after his demise. Fans dropped comments on the post, remembering the actor for his contribution towards Malayalam cinema.

They mourned his death, stating that the loss is a major setback to Mollywood. Here's the throwback photo that also went viral.

Navas is survived by his wife and three children. He was married to Rehna, who acted in Malayalam films and television shows. Their marriage was fixed while they were shooting for the film Neelakasham Niraye in 2002.

The couple had three children - Naharin, Rihan, and Ridwan.

We extend our deepest condolences to Navas' family members.