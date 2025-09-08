Who Is Navya Nair? Malayalam Star Who Was Charged 1 Lakh For Gajra At Australia Airport, 'Should've Framed'

Navya Nair Fined Over 1 Lakh: Navya Nair, a well-known actor, recently faced an unexpected situation at an Australian airport. She was fined Rs 1.14 lakh for carrying gajra, a traditional Indian flower garland. This incident highlights the strict biosecurity regulations in Australia, which aim to protect the country's unique ecosystem from foreign pests and diseases.

What Happened To Navya Nair In Australia?

Kerala-based actress Navya Nair went to Australia for the Malayali Association of Victoria to celebrate Onam. As she went to Australia to participate in the event, she took jasmine flowers in her bag. She was then stopped by the security at the airport and fined Rs. 1.14 Lakh, that should be paid in 28 days. Clarifying what happened to the security, Navya said that the flowers (allegedly 15 cm long) were bought by her father. She put some of the flowers on her head and kept some in her handbag. Navya joked about the scene, saying that she was not aware until she was fined.

As Navya uploaded a video on her Instagram, flaunting her gajra, a user commented, "The head of only one quarter lakhs 😁." Another commented, "If that flower was returned, it should have been framed 🔥."

What Is Australia's Biosecurity Law?

Australia's biosecurity laws are among the toughest globally. They prohibit the import of certain plant materials without proper permits. The gajra, made from fresh flowers, falls under this category due to potential risks it poses to local flora and fauna.

The Australian government enforces these rules to prevent ecological harm. Any plant or animal product entering the country is subject to scrutiny. Items like fresh flowers can carry pests or diseases that might threaten native species.

Who is Navya Nair?

Born in Cheppad, a quiet village in Kerala's Alappuzha district, Navya Nair (real name Dhanya Raju Nair) rose from a small-town girl to one of South India's most acclaimed actresses. She made her impressive acting debut in the 2001 Malayalam film Ishtam, but it was her heartfelt performance in Nandanam (2002) that catapulted her to fame and earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. Hailing from a traditional Malayali family, Navya went on to star in a range of Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada films, becoming known for her grace, versatility, and strong screen presence.