Who Is Rini Ann George? Actor And Former Journalist Accuses Young Politician Of Sending Obscene Messages

Rini Ann George Accuses Politician Of Obscene Messages: Actress, model, and former journalist Rini Ann George has come forward with a serious allegation against a young leader belonging to a prominent political party in Kerala. Addressing the media in Kochi on Wednesday, she claimed that the politician had repeatedly sent her offensive messages over the past few years.

Rini, who acted in the Malayalam film '916 Kunjoottan' and has appeared in several advertisements, spoke about the matter after a recent interview she gave to an online channel gained traction on social media. While she revealed details of her unpleasant experience, she refrained from disclosing the name or party of the politician involved.

In her interview with Kaumudi Movies, Rini described the pressures faced by women in both the entertainment industry and politics. "Even those with talent are forced to compromise with others to move forward. This is equal to stifling talent," she said in the interview. She added that the fear of being asked for sexual favors in exchange for opportunities continues to deter many from pursuing their careers freely.

When asked whether she had faced such issues herself, she recounted her encounter with a political leader who, according to her, sent inappropriate messages and made advances through social media.

In its report, Onmanorama noted that Rini said she had first received such a message about three years ago, when the politician invited her to meet him in a hotel. She added that his response to her warning was dismissive, telling her "who cares?". Rini claimed she last received such a message in February this year.

Onmanorama further reported that Rini had informed senior members of the politician's party but no action was taken. "They told me not to worry, that the matter would be resolved. But later, the same leader was given positions and recognition," she said. She also alleged that several women have had similar experiences but chose not to speak publicly.

Rini's Allegations Stir Political Controversy

According to the report, Rini clarified that she is not directly active in politics but has connections with leaders because of her background as a journalist. She said she decided to speak up in solidarity with other women who may not be in a position to raise their voices.

As highlighted by Onmanorama, Rini also explained why she would not be filing a police complaint. "If I file a complaint, I will put myself in danger. That will be the only result," she said, urging women to carefully consider whom they elect as their representatives.

Her remarks, reported widely by media outlets, have sparked a controversy, particularly as she alleged that politicians have largely remained silent on the issue and that the politician she accused continued to receive positions and recognition within his party.