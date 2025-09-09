Who Is Sheela Kurian? Malayalam Film Producer Alleges Misconduct And Humiliation By DYSP Madhu Babu

Sheela Kurian Alleges Misconduct by DYSP Madhu Babu: Malayalam film producer Sheela Kurian, known for producing the films Mithram (2014) and Celebration (2016), has accused Alappuzha DYSP M R Madhu Babu of misconduct. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Sheela claimed that the officer insulted her in front of the accused while she was pursuing a financial fraud complaint.

According to Sheela, the dispute traces back nearly four years. She said she had lent a sum of money to her friend and fellow producer, Noushad, after raising the amount by pledging around sixty sovereigns of gold. When attempts to recover the funds failed, she filed a complaint with the Ernakulam ACP. The matter was subsequently transferred to Alappuzha, where the relevant bank account was located, and later came under the jurisdiction of the DYSP.

Sheela further explained that she had tried to reach a settlement through one of Noushad's relatives, which allegedly led to hostility from his wife. According to Mathrubhumi, on February 23 at 7:53 pm, Sheela received a WhatsApp call from Noushad's wife, during which she was verbally abused and repeatedly called derogatory names. Sheela filed a complaint about the incident, after which she was summoned to the police station.

Claims Of Insults And Humiliation At Police Station

However, instead of Noushad's wife, Sheela stated that Noushad himself appeared at the station. She alleged that in his presence, the DYSP treated her disrespectfully, reportedly siding with the accused and drafting a report in their favor. Sheela said she left the station after a heated argument, feeling humiliated.

Sheela also compared the officer's behavior to that of a villain from a film, stating that his conduct made her believe bias was involved and suggesting that his actions may have been motivated by personal gain.

She emphasized that she is not afraid to speak publicly about the matter and highlighted the challenges she faced as a single mother. Entering a police station, she noted, is a daunting experience, and she had avoided going for as long as possible, but eventually had no choice. Even then, she said, she was not treated with dignity.

As of now, no official response has been reported from DYSP Madhu Babu regarding the allegations.