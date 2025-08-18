Who Is Vedan? Popular Malayalam Rapper Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Vedan Accused In Several Sexual Assault Complaints: Hirandas Murali, popularly known as rapper Vedan, is currently facing multiple sexual assault allegations in Kerala, drawing the attention of both law enforcement and the judiciary. The developments come after the Thrikakkara police filed a case against him on July 31, 2025, following a complaint that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman repeatedly between August 2021 and March 2023 under the pretext of marriage.

According to a Manorama Online report, the complainant informed the High Court that Vedan is a habitual offender and noted that two new sexual assault cases have recently been filed against him. These details were raised while the court was considering Vedan's anticipatory bail plea. Justice Bachu Kurian Thomas allowed the complainant to join the case as a party. Vedan's bail request is scheduled to be reconsidered on August 19.

Earlier attempts by the police to take Vedan into custody were unsuccessful, and a lookout notice has been issued to prevent him from leaving the country. According to reports, financial transaction records between Vedan and the woman were recovered, and the complainant stated that the assaults allegedly took place in multiple locations, including Kozhikode, Kochi, and Aluva. She also claimed that intoxicants were used before the assaults and that friends aware of the incidents were named in her statement.

The complainant further informed the court that two young women had recently submitted complaints to the Chief Minister alleging sexual assault by Vedan in 2020 and 2021, and that these were forwarded to the DGP. She added that several others were expected to file complaints. The court reportedly emphasized that each allegation must be assessed on its own merits.

Vedan has denied all allegations in his bail plea, claiming the relationship was consensual and asserting that he and his manager had received threatening calls in the days preceding the complaints. He also alleged attempts to falsely implicate him.

Vedan's Legal Troubles and Musical Career

Aside from the sexual assault cases, Vedan has faced legal issues related to possession of drugs and protected wildlife items. In April 2025, he was taken into custody for alleged possession of cannabis and a tiger tooth pendant, which is considered a non-bailable offense under the Wildlife Protection Act. He was later released on bail.

Vedan, aged 30, from Thrissur, Kerala, is known for his socially conscious rap, addressing themes of caste, class, and resistance. He has contributed to Malayalam cinema and independent music, gaining attention for his tracks "Kuthanthram," "Kondal Vedan Song," and "Voice of Voiceless." As investigations continue, authorities are expected to examine each complaint on its merits.