Oru Sarkar Ulpannam OTT Release: Find Out When To Watch Subish Sudhi And Shelly Starrer Movie

Oru Sarkar Ulpannam OTT Release: "Oru Sarkar Ulpannam," a Malayalam film, hit theatres on February 15, 2024. Directed by T. V. Renjith, the movie stars Subish Sudhi, Shelly N. Kumar, Aju Varghese, and Gouri G. Kishan in lead roles. Additionally, it features renowned actors such as Vineeth Vasudevan, Jaffer Idukki, and Hareesh Kanaran.

Oru Sarkar Ulpannam Synopsis

Divya, portrayed by Gouri G. Kishan, a newly appointed ASHA worker, faces pressure from the health inspector to find a volunteer in her village. This volunteer must be a man with more than three children who is willing to undergo the no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) procedure. Despite her reluctance, Divya diligently searches the entire village in an effort to persuade eligible men. However, her attempts prove to be unsuccessful.

Initially titled 'Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam,' the film faced scrutiny from the Censor Board, resulting in the removal of 'Bharath' from its name. Additionally, there was a suggestion to withdraw the trailer. 'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' is penned by the late Nizam Rawther and helmed by TV Renjith, produced under the Bhavani Productions banner by TV Krishnan Thuruthi, Ranjith Jaganathan, and KC Raghunathan. Subheesh Sudhi and Shelly portray the lead roles in this production.

Oru Sarkar Ulpannam OTT Release Update

"Oru Sarkar Ulpannam," the highly anticipated Malayalam film, will reportedly have its OTT release in April 2024. While the specific OTT platform for its digital streaming remains undisclosed, fans eagerly await further updates regarding its availability for online viewing. Stay tuned for more information on the digital release of "Oru Sarkar Ulpannam" as details continue to unfold.

Oru Sarkar Ulpannam Cast And Crew

