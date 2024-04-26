Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Expected To Open Strongly

Pavi
Caretaker
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Pavi
Caretaker" is
a
Malayalam
film
directed
by
Vineeth
Kumar,
featuring
Dileep,
Johny
Antony,
and
Radhika
Sarathkumar
in
the
lead
roles.
The
movie
was
released
in
theatres
on
April
26,
2024.
Pavi
Caretaker
Premise
The
life
of
an
unmarried
caretaker
takes
a
turn
when
he
develops
an
unexpected
connection,
bringing
happiness
to
his
otherwise
routine
life
in
a
residential
complex
as
he
navigates
life's
obstacles.
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Pavi
Caretaker
is
expected
to
perform
well
on
its
first
day
at
the
box
office.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
-
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
0
Cr
Pavi
Caretaker
Cast
And
Crew
"Pavi
Caretaker"
features
a
diverse
cast,
with
Dileep
playing
the
lead
role
of
Pavithran,
known
as
Pavi,
who
works
as
a
security
guard
in
an
apartment
complex.
Vineeth
Kumar
brings
his
talents
to
the
film
alongside
Johny
Antony,
who
portrays
Maathan,
and
Radhika
Sarathkumar
as
Mariyamma.
Swathi
Konde
plays
Leena,
while
Rosmi
takes
on
the
role
of
Jeena,
and
Shreya
Rukmini
appears
as
Janaki.
Jodhi
Jayakumar
plays
Malini,
while
Dilina
takes
on
the
role
of
Sruthi.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Dharmajan
Bolgatty
as
Ratheesh,
Spadikam
George
as
Purushan,
Jinu
Ben
as
Jerry,
and
Deepu
G
Panicker.
Together,
these
actors
bring
depth
and
nuance
to
the
story,
creating
a
compelling
cinematic
experience.
The
film
was
directed
by
Vineeth
Kumar
and
written
by
Rajesh
Raghavan.
It
was
produced
by
Dileep
under
the
Grand
Production
banner.
Sanu
Thahir
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Deepu
Joseph
took
charge
of
the
editing.
The
music
was
composed
by
Midhun
Mukundan.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 3:48 [IST]