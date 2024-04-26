Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Expected To Open Strongly

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Prediction: "Pavi Caretaker" is a Malayalam film directed by Vineeth Kumar, featuring Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The movie was released in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Pavi Caretaker Premise

The life of an unmarried caretaker takes a turn when he develops an unexpected connection, bringing happiness to his otherwise routine life in a residential complex as he navigates life's obstacles.

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Pavi Caretaker is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ - Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Pavi Caretaker Cast And Crew

"Pavi Caretaker" features a diverse cast, with Dileep playing the lead role of Pavithran, known as Pavi, who works as a security guard in an apartment complex. Vineeth Kumar brings his talents to the film alongside Johny Antony, who portrays Maathan, and Radhika Sarathkumar as Mariyamma. Swathi Konde plays Leena, while Rosmi takes on the role of Jeena, and Shreya Rukmini appears as Janaki. Jodhi Jayakumar plays Malini, while Dilina takes on the role of Sruthi. The supporting cast includes Dharmajan Bolgatty as Ratheesh, Spadikam George as Purushan, Jinu Ben as Jerry, and Deepu G Panicker. Together, these actors bring depth and nuance to the story, creating a compelling cinematic experience.

The film was directed by Vineeth Kumar and written by Rajesh Raghavan. It was produced by Dileep under the Grand Production banner. Sanu Thahir handled the cinematography, while Deepu Joseph took charge of the editing. The music was composed by Midhun Mukundan.