Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Shows Growth Over The Weekend

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Prediction: "Pavi Caretaker" is a Malayalam movie directed by Vineeth Kumar. It stars Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar in the main roles. The film premiered in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Pavi Caretaker Premise

An unmarried caretaker's life changes dramatically when he forms a surprising bond, infusing his otherwise monotonous days in a residential complex with joy as he deals with life's challenges.

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Pavi Caretaker performed well on its first two days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 2.23 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.05 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 1.18 Cr rough data

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 0.01 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 2.24 Cr

Pavi Caretaker Cast And Crew

"Pavi Caretaker" showcases a varied ensemble cast. Dileep takes on the central character of Pavithran, also known as Pavi, who serves as a security guard in an apartment complex. Alongside him, Vineeth Kumar contributes his talents to the film, while Johny Antony plays Maathan, and Radhika Sarathkumar embodies the role of Mariyamma. Swathi Konde plays Leena, Rosmi takes on Jeena's role, and Shreya Rukmini portrays Janaki. Jodhi Jayakumar plays Malini, and Dilina plays Sruthi. The supporting cast includes Dharmajan Bolgatty as Ratheesh, Spadikam George as Purushan, Jinu Ben as Jerry, and Deepu G. Panicker. Together, this talented cast enriches the story, crafting an engaging and nuanced cinematic journey.

The movie was directed by Vineeth Kumar and penned by Rajesh Raghavan. It was produced by Dileep under the Grand Production banner. Sanu Thahir managed the cinematography, while Deepu Joseph oversaw the editing process. The film's music was composed by Midhun Mukundan.