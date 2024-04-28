Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Shows Growth Over The Weekend

Pavi
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Pavi
Caretaker
performed
well
on
its
first
two
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
2.23
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
1.05
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
1.18
Cr
rough
data
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
0.01
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
2.24
Cr
Pavi
Caretaker
Cast
And
Crew
"Pavi
Caretaker"
showcases
a
varied
ensemble
cast.
Dileep
takes
on
the
central
character
of
Pavithran,
also
known
as
Pavi,
who
serves
as
a
security
guard
in
an
apartment
complex.
Alongside
him,
Vineeth
Kumar
contributes
his
talents
to
the
film,
while
Johny
Antony
plays
Maathan,
and
Radhika
Sarathkumar
embodies
the
role
of
Mariyamma.
Swathi
Konde
plays
Leena,
Rosmi
takes
on
Jeena's
role,
and
Shreya
Rukmini
portrays
Janaki.
Jodhi
Jayakumar
plays
Malini,
and
Dilina
plays
Sruthi.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Dharmajan
Bolgatty
as
Ratheesh,
Spadikam
George
as
Purushan,
Jinu
Ben
as
Jerry,
and
Deepu
G.
Panicker.
Together,
this
talented
cast
enriches
the
story,
crafting
an
engaging
and
nuanced
cinematic
journey.
The
movie
was
directed
by
Vineeth
Kumar
and
penned
by
Rajesh
Raghavan.
It
was
produced
by
Dileep
under
the
Grand
Production
banner.
Sanu
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Deepu
Joseph
oversaw
the
editing
process.
The
film's
music
was
composed
by
Midhun
Mukundan.
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 8:41 [IST]