Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Expects Steady Growth

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Prediction: "Pavi Caretaker" is a Malayalam film helmed by Vineeth Kumar. It features Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar in leading roles. The movie debuted in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Pavi Caretaker Premise

Pavi is a caretaker in a residential apartment complex in Kerala. His life takes a turn when he forms an unforeseen connection, bringing happiness to his otherwise routine days in the complex while facing life's challenges.

Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Pavi Caretaker performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 3.56 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.05 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 1.36 Cr rough data

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 3.56 Cr

Pavi Caretaker Cast And Crew

"Pavi Caretaker" features a diverse ensemble cast. Dileep stars as the main character, Pavithran, also known as Pavi, who works as a security guard at an apartment complex. Alongside him, Vineeth Kumar plays a significant role in the film, while Johny Antony portrays Maathan and Radhika Sarathkumar takes on the part of Mariyamma. Swathi Konde is cast as Leena, Rosmi as Jeena, and Shreya Rukmini as Janaki. Jodhi Jayakumar plays Malini, and Dilina plays Sruthi. The supporting cast includes Dharmajan Bolgatty as Ratheesh, Spadikam George as Purushan, Jinu Ben as Jerry, and Deepu G. Panicker. This talented ensemble brings depth and richness to the story, creating a compelling and nuanced cinematic experience.

The film was directed by Vineeth Kumar and written by Rajesh Raghavan. Dileep produced the movie under the Grand Production banner. Sanu Thahir handled the cinematography, while Deepu Joseph managed the editing. Midhun Mukundan composed the film's music.