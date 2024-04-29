Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Dileep's Movie Expects Steady Growth

Pavi
Caretaker
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Pavi
Caretaker" is
a
Malayalam
film
helmed
by
Vineeth
Kumar.
It
features
Dileep,
Johny
Antony,
and
Radhika
Sarathkumar
in
leading
roles.
The
movie
debuted
in
theatres
on
April
26,
2024.
Pavi
Caretaker
Premise
Pavi
is
a
caretaker
in
a
residential
apartment
complex
in
Kerala.
His
life
takes
a
turn
when
he
forms
an
unforeseen
connection,
bringing
happiness
to
his
otherwise
routine
days
in
the
complex
while
facing
life's
challenges.
Pavi
Caretaker
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Pavi
Caretaker
performed
well
on
its
first
3
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
3.56
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
1.05
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
1.15
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
1.36
Cr
rough
data
Day
4
[1st
Monday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
3.56
Cr
Pavi
Caretaker
Cast
And
Crew
"Pavi
Caretaker"
features
a
diverse
ensemble
cast.
Dileep
stars
as
the
main
character,
Pavithran,
also
known
as
Pavi,
who
works
as
a
security
guard
at
an
apartment
complex.
Alongside
him,
Vineeth
Kumar
plays
a
significant
role
in
the
film,
while
Johny
Antony
portrays
Maathan
and
Radhika
Sarathkumar
takes
on
the
part
of
Mariyamma.
Swathi
Konde
is
cast
as
Leena,
Rosmi
as
Jeena,
and
Shreya
Rukmini
as
Janaki.
Jodhi
Jayakumar
plays
Malini,
and
Dilina
plays
Sruthi.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Dharmajan
Bolgatty
as
Ratheesh,
Spadikam
George
as
Purushan,
Jinu
Ben
as
Jerry,
and
Deepu
G.
Panicker.
This
talented
ensemble
brings
depth
and
richness
to
the
story,
creating
a
compelling
and
nuanced
cinematic
experience.
The
film
was
directed
by
Vineeth
Kumar
and
written
by
Rajesh
Raghavan.
Dileep
produced
the
movie
under
the
Grand
Production
banner.
Sanu
Thahir
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Deepu
Joseph
managed
the
editing.
Midhun
Mukundan
composed
the
film's
music.
Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2024, 7:49 [IST]